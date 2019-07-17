Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen and Golf AllTrack To End Production

      ...get your longroof VW while you can...

    The march towards majority SUVs continues on and the two newest casualties are the Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen and the Golf Alltrack. As we predicted a month ago, Volkswagen will end production of the two vehicles in the 2019 model year, though in the case of the Alltrack, production will be extended to December. 

    Volkswagen says that with 50 percent of their sales being SUVs, consumer tastes have shifted strongly to SUVs, and VW is responding by releasing three new SUVs over the next 2 years.  First up, will be a 5-seater Atlas Cross Sport being unveiled later this year, then the ID.CROZZ electric SUV early next year, and a just announced SUV to slot below the Tiguan is planned for 2021.  While Volkswagen says their new ID EV platform can be used for bodystyles of the past, apparently the station wagon is not one planned. 

     

    Source: VW Media

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    The ALLTrack I really like, but like Chevrolet, VW marketing is pathetic and I think they lost sales by not marketing it as a activity wagon. Course did it ever get here to the US as I have never seen one here.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    17 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    The ALLTrack I really like, but like Chevrolet, VW marketing is pathetic and I think they lost sales by not marketing it as a activity wagon. Course did it ever get here to the US as I have never seen one here.

    I saw a couple at my neighborhood VW dealer in Phoenix back in 2017...sat in one.   Seemed like a neat wagon.

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    27 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    The ALLTrack I really like, but like Chevrolet, VW marketing is pathetic and I think they lost sales by not marketing it as a activity wagon. Course did it ever get here to the US as I have never seen one here.

    They looked cool, but they should have really pushed it harder against the Outback. 

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    Too bad FCA hasn't made an Outback-ish wagon....would love to see the Eagle name return for an AWD LX-based wagon, with Hellcat option of course. 

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    43 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Too bad FCA hasn't made an Outback-ish wagon....would love to see the Eagle name return for an AWD LX-based wagon, with Hellcat option of course. 

    What brand would you put it under? Jeep?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    4 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    What brand would you put it under? Jeep?

    Yes.   Though maybe a differently styled Magnum version for Dodge also.   I think a second gen Magnum wagon w/ Charger styling would have been nice. 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    ..if they were smart they'd have a Dodge version as more of a street and cheaper version, Jeep as a 1 inch lift and market it as an off-road version, and Chrysler as a luxury version(luxury level of Lincoln/Acura/Lexus/Infinity). 

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    ..if they were smart they'd have a Dodge version as more of a street and cheaper version, Jeep as a 1 inch lift and market it as an off-road version, and Chrysler as a luxury version(luxury level of Lincoln/Acura/Lexus/Infinity). 

    Of course, with Jeep they could do luxury also with a Jeep Eagle Summit.   Have a Trailhawk and Trackhawk versions  (differentiated from  Dodge Magnum SRT, which would be more street and performance).    For the Jeep version I'm thinking something conceptually ala the Volvo V90 CC or Audi Allroad.       (I love the idea of a Jeep Eagle sport wagon). 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    Trackhawk is definitely a street performance vehicle(have you seen the wheels and tires on the JGC Trackhawk???). It would be identical to a Dodge SRT. I would leave that performance trim for Dodge and Chrysler, imo. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    12 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Trackhawk is definitely a street performance vehicle(have you seen the wheels and tires on the JGC Trackhawk???). It would be identical to a Dodge SRT. I would leave that performance trim for Dodge and Chrysler, imo. 

    More performance versions are always a good thing.  Performance might be identical to a Dodge SRT, but different styling--I'd have the Dodge look like a Charger sport wagon.  That's what I like about Jeep GC variations....they've got luxury, off-road and performance trims in the mix.  Chrysler is a dead brand I'm afraid.     

    Edited by Robert Hall

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    1 minute ago, Robert Hall said:

    More performance versions are always a good thing.  Performance might be identical to a Dodge SRT, but different styling--I'd have the Dodge look like a Charger sport wagon.  That's what I like about Jeep GC variations....they've got luxury, off-road and performance trims in the mix.  Chrysler is a dead brand I'm afraid.     

    Chrysler being dead is so frustrating because they had the perfect brand to fight the "2nd tier" luxury brands head-on. All they really needed to do was make a luxurious interior and add some fancy adjustable dampers and it would ride like it's on clouds. 

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    Just now, ccap41 said:

    Chrysler being dead is so frustrating because they had the perfect brand to fight the "2nd tier" luxury brands head-on. All they really needed to do was make a luxurious interior and add some fancy adjustable dampers and it would ride like it's on clouds. 

    Yeah, it seems stuck as the minivan brand right now...and they have the Italian filler brands above it in the way (Alfa and Maserati). 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    The Euro brands should be split off from the American brands. Only the American brands make any sort of money these days.

    • Upvote 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    40 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Yeah, it seems stuck as the minivan brand right now...and they have the Italian filler brands above it in the way (Alfa and Maserati). 

    Kill the pathetic Alfa and Maserati and pour the profits back into Chrysler as a mid tier luxury brand to go against Buick and Acura.

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    Chances are that VW is simply not going to sell these variants here because the USA is all about that SUV/CUV.  They could probably still sell their successors in Europe since SUV/CUV fever has not gotten to them yet.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Chances are that VW is simply not going to sell these variants here because the USA is all about that SUV/CUV.  They could probably still sell their successors in Europe since SUV/CUV fever has not gotten to them yet.

    From the sales numbers of the last few years, seems Europe and the Asian rim is moving to CUV/SUV style of auto's also.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    1 minute ago, dfelt said:

    From the sales numbers of the last few years, seems Europe and the Asian rim is moving to CUV/SUV style of auto's also.

    That would explain Buick's sales numbers in the last five years.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Frisky Dingo

    What a shame. The Alltrack is all things considered one of my favorite new cars on the market. It is such an incredibly well-rounded car that punches above it's price tag and class. This might have to make me reevaluate my future purchase for a new family friendly DD.

    VW is stupid. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    14 minutes ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    What a shame. The Alltrack is all things considered one of my favorite new cars on the market. It is such an incredibly well-rounded car that punches above it's price tag and class. This might have to make me reevaluate my future purchase for a new family friendly DD.

    VW is stupid. 

    VW's message: buy our CUV and pay us more money for it.

    • Haha 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Tesla Model Y to be Built in Fremont
      By Drew Dowdell
      Over the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented on Model Y production.  Originally thought to be slated for production at Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada, Tesla appears to have changed course. 
      Reported by Bloomberg, Musk said "Right now our default plan is to produce the Y at Fremont." during an interview on the "Ride the Lightning" podcast. "I was skeptical about whether this made sense at first, but my team convinced me the fastest way to get volume production is to do the Y at Fremont."
      In order to free up space in the factory, Tesla plans to move Model S and Model X to a single line, according to current and former employees. Both models have seen sales tumble over the last 6 months as Model 3 sales increased.
      Model Y sits on the same platform as the Model 3 and production is set to start in late 2020. 
      In the same podcast, Tesla made some claims about the upcoming Tesla truck.  He said "It won't look like a normal truck. It's going to be pretty sci-fi" adding "It's going to be a truck that is more capable than other trucks. It will be a better truck than an equivalent F-150 in terms of truck-like functionality. That's the aspiration."  

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Tesla Model Y to be Built in Fremont
      By Drew Dowdell
      Over the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented on Model Y production.  Originally thought to be slated for production at Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada, Tesla appears to have changed course. 
      Reported by Bloomberg, Musk said "Right now our default plan is to produce the Y at Fremont." during an interview on the "Ride the Lightning" podcast. "I was skeptical about whether this made sense at first, but my team convinced me the fastest way to get volume production is to do the Y at Fremont."
      In order to free up space in the factory, Tesla plans to move Model S and Model X to a single line, according to current and former employees. Both models have seen sales tumble over the last 6 months as Model 3 sales increased.
      Model Y sits on the same platform as the Model 3 and production is set to start in late 2020. 
      In the same podcast, Tesla made some claims about the upcoming Tesla truck.  He said "It won't look like a normal truck. It's going to be pretty sci-fi" adding "It's going to be a truck that is more capable than other trucks. It will be a better truck than an equivalent F-150 in terms of truck-like functionality. That's the aspiration."  
    • Drew Dowdell
      VW May Be Cutting Most of Golf Lineup in US
      By Drew Dowdell
      Rumors are swirling that Volkswagen may be cutting most of the Golf lineup from the US market with the next generation of Golf.  The standard version of the Golf, e-Golf, Golf SportWagen, and Golf Alltrack would be dropped in the US while the GTI and Golf R continue on.  The e-Golf will be replaced by something in the ID lineup.
      Looking at the sales numbers, it is easy to see why Volkswagen may make this move. Sales of the base Golf in 2018 numbered just 6,642, down 51% from the year prior.  GTI and Golf R combined sold more than triple that amount (20,152).  The one head-scratcher is the Golf Sportwagon, which sold nearly as many units (14,123) as the GTI (16,684), but if Volkswagen is looking to shed the econo-car image of the Golf and stick with just the hot-hatch image, then dropping the Sportwagen may make sense.
      As the next generation of Golf hasn't actually been released yet, Volkswagen is declining to comment. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      VW News: VW May Be Cutting Most of Golf Lineup in US
      By Drew Dowdell
      Rumors are swirling that Volkswagen may be cutting most of the Golf lineup from the US market with the next generation of Golf.  The standard version of the Golf, e-Golf, Golf SportWagen, and Golf Alltrack would be dropped in the US while the GTI and Golf R continue on.  The e-Golf will be replaced by something in the ID lineup.
      Looking at the sales numbers, it is easy to see why Volkswagen may make this move. Sales of the base Golf in 2018 numbered just 6,642, down 51% from the year prior.  GTI and Golf R combined sold more than triple that amount (20,152).  The one head-scratcher is the Golf Sportwagon, which sold nearly as many units (14,123) as the GTI (16,684), but if Volkswagen is looking to shed the econo-car image of the Golf and stick with just the hot-hatch image, then dropping the Sportwagen may make sense.
      As the next generation of Golf hasn't actually been released yet, Volkswagen is declining to comment. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford Boosting Expedition and Navigator Production
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford is adding 550 workers to their Kentucky plant that builds the Navigator and Expedition in order to meet surging retail demand for the big SUVs.  Retail sales were up 35% which has netted Ford a 5.6% gain in market-share for the Expedition.  The Navigator is doing even better with a 70% increase in sales. 
      Ford has already increased line speed and split some jobs to multiple people in an attempt to increase  production. Vehicle production will be increased after the July shutdown. 
      Along with the increase in production, Ford will be starting an advertising campaign focusing on the size and spaciousness of the Expedition.  
      Ford increasing job and production in the US stands in sharp contrast to the steep cuts of over 6,000 jobs Ford announced for Europe. 

      View full article

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. occupant
      occupant
      (41 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...