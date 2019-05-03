Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    VW May Be Cutting Most of Golf Lineup in US

      ...GTI and R to survive...

    Rumors are swirling that Volkswagen may be cutting most of the Golf lineup from the US market with the next generation of Golf.  The standard version of the Golf, e-Golf, Golf SportWagen, and Golf Alltrack would be dropped in the US while the GTI and Golf R continue on.  The e-Golf will be replaced by something in the ID lineup.

    Looking at the sales numbers, it is easy to see why Volkswagen may make this move. Sales of the base Golf in 2018 numbered just 6,642, down 51% from the year prior.  GTI and Golf R combined sold more than triple that amount (20,152).  The one head-scratcher is the Golf Sportwagon, which sold nearly as many units (14,123) as the GTI (16,684), but if Volkswagen is looking to shed the econo-car image of the Golf and stick with just the hot-hatch image, then dropping the Sportwagen may make sense.

    As the next generation of Golf hasn't actually been released yet, Volkswagen is declining to comment. 

    Source: Motor1

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Totally makes sense especially as they focus on offering EV's, then replace those models with a superior EV.

    FAPTurbo

    the current gti occupies the middle of some hellish venn diagram of basicness where its fanbase is split between vape-bros, urban professionals and hot to trot yoga chicks, and now I see gti’s everywhere. 

    oldshurst442
    In Montreal, GTIs are still a young guy's fast and the furious dream.  Many millennial boys and men drive these. There are even some  car gals that drive them as well. And yes, I am talking about the current gen. And yes, there are car gals to speak of in Montreal.  Kinda cool if you ask me. 

    The new Civic Si also follows this same path.  Toyobarus too. 

    Robert Hall
    GTIs also appeal to older enthusiasts as well... a buddy of mine in Denver after 20+ years of Jettas, just bought a Golf R.  he's 52.  He and his wife have a Q7 for family hauler duty also. 

    oldshurst442
    That Golf R is one heck of a performer. Its got all the characteristics  a car enthusiast craves for. 

    A similar thing I see in Montreal,  many 50 year old males drive Audi A3s. 

