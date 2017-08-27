  • Sign in to follow this  
    Volkswagen T-Roc Not Coming to the U.S.

    By William Maley

      • You can cross off the T-Roc from coming to the U.S.

    Late last week, Volkswagen unveiled the production T-Roc crossover. The subcompact crossover is based on the MQB platform and stands out with a stylish look and range of gas and diesel engines. Previously, we have reported that the T-Roc was under consideration for the U.S.. But a new report says the model is off the table for the time being.

    “The car is meant for Europe and China. The most compact model of the Volkswagen range for the U.S. remains Tiguan,” a Volkswagen source tells Automobile Magazine.

    No reason was given as to why the T-Roc would skip the U.S. But if we were to hazard a guess, it might be due to Volkswagen not being able to get the price low enough for the U.S. Only a couple of months ago , we reported that Volkswagen wasn't planning to bring over the Polo subcompact for the same reason.

    There was a rumor floating around a month or two ago that Volkswagen might do a different subcompact crossover for the U.S. Whether this happens or if Volkswagen decides to send the T-Roc to the U.S., we'll let you know.

    Source: Automobile Magazine


    smk4565

    MISTAKE!   This is a decent looking little crossover, and it would probably outsell the Golf and Jetta if they brought it here. And VW wonders why their sales in the USA are terrible. 

