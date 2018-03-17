When Volkswagen introduced the new T-Roc crossover last year, there were some who were hoping it would come to the U.S. But that would not be the case as would learn. Still, Volkswagen is planning a separate compact crossover that will be aimed at various global markets such as the U.S. and China.

According to Automotive News, the new crossover known internally as Volks-SUV will sit underneath the Tiguan and be first built in China by the SAIC-Volkwagen joint venture with sales beginning in August. Production will expand to Argentina, Mexico, and Russia in 2020.

"We will supply the U.S. from Mexico," said Volkswagen brand CEO Herbert Diess.

No timeframe was given as to when the U.S. will see the new SUV.

Automotive News reports the new crossover will be underpinned by the MQB modular platform and the final design was approved last week.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)