VW Q1 Delivers 474 ID.4 EVs to customers in the Month of March on a 21% Overall Sales Increase

21% overall sales increase is nothing to ignore and while the sales numbers for themselves are impressive across the whole VW family as is shown by this chart, the focus is on VW moving forward into an EV world of sales as they delivered 474 during the Month of March to customers.

The VW ID.4 is an all new electric SUV for 2021 and kicks off the start of the EV onslaught for North America. Already the ID.4 is getting critical praise from the press. The ID.4 made Autotrader's 10 Best Car Interiors under $50,000 for 2021.

The ID.4 delivers on the following:

MSRP starts at $39,995 for ID.4 Pro before potential $7,500 Federal tax credit

Compact SUV will launch with rear-wheel drive 201-hp 82 kWh models; all-wheel-drive 82 kWh configuration available later this year

EPA-estimated 250 miles of range on Pro S and 1 st Edition RWD models

Three years of fast charging with Electrify America at no additional cost

Modern design pairs with high-tech features, like IQ.DRIVE® advanced driver assistance technology and a smart infotainment system, using voice and touch

The ID.4 1st Edition model which has sold out was priced at $43,995 before Federal tax credit. There are additional models coming from the base RWD Pro starting at $39.995 to the Pro S @ $44,995 and the AWD Pro S starting at $48,175 available later this year.

VW is offering a lease option on the ID.4 EV @ $379.00 a month with 10,000 miles a year for 36 months with an EPA certified range of 250 miles. This gives you 104 MPGe city, 89 MPGe highway, combined 97 MPGe. The ID.4 has a .28 drag coefficient, sits squarely in the middle of the Compact SUV segment with all types of tech features from the Dash to the rear seats with modern USB-C ports for charging portable electric devices including a 30 color ambient lighting system with pre-set mood lighting.

Warranty is 4yrs / 50,000 miles bumper to bumper with a 8 years / 100,000 mile battery warranty and includes a 2yr / 20,000 mile scheduled maintenance and a 3yr / 36,000 mile roadside assistance program.

VW has stated this will compete against the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4.

Additional details of the ID.4 can be read at the Volkswagen US Media Site, link below.

