  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Armored Volvo XC90 Weighs Nearly 10,000 Pounds

      ...Odjuret is how you said "Beast" in Swedish...

    If you're a diplomat, politician, or evil genius in need of protection when you are out and about, a new option just arrived on your shopping list.  Volvo has just released the XC90 Armored, an SUV that looks normal, but isn't. 

    Volvo worked on the XC90 Armored for about two years, aiming for a protection rating of VPAM VR8, the second highest rating possible.  Decoding that rating, the VR8 means that the XC90 has 360 degree ballistic resistance.  However, it also provides explosive resistance too.  

    Starting off as a standard Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Inscription, the SUV heads to Bremen, Germany to complete the process of armoring.  High-strength steel and glass are added. The additional armoring brings the total weight of the vehicle plus 5 occupants to 9,899 pounds.  With all that weight, Volvo upgrades the brakes and suspension to compensate. 

    Volvo tried to make the XC90 Armored look as close to a standard issue Volvo as possible so as not to draw any attention from the outside. 

    If this odjuret (beast) is too much for you, Volvo also makes a lightly armored version of the XC60.

    volvo-xc90-armored (1).jpgvolvo-xc90-armored (2).jpg

    Source and Image: Volvo

    dfelt

    With incompetence in Government around the world, an armored auto could become a standard purchase for people, especially executives.

    smk4565

    10,000 lbs and a 4 cylinder engine?  Yeah, pass on that.  Mercedes has a V12 in their armored car, or a V8 if you aren't in a hurry.

    ccap41

    If you're driving an armored vehicle, you're not in a hurry. 4, 6, 8, 10, or 12 cylnders in a 10,000lb vehicle will be slow. 

    • Upvote 1

