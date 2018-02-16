Next month at the Geneva Motor Show, Volvo will be showing off the new V60 wagon. At least that was the plan. Only a few hours after Volvo dropped a teaser video, a couple pictures of the supposed model made their way online. The pictures, which first appeared on Bosnian site AutoMotoSvijet have been since taken down, but not before various other sites grabbed copies.

As we suspected from spy shots last month, the new V60 looks like a downsized V90 with a clean profile and taillights that extend upward on the tailgate. We're expecting a similar interior design found in the XC60, along with the choice of the T5, T6, and T8 plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Volvo will be revealing the V60 at an event next week and we'll be sure to bring you the details.

