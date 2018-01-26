We've known for some time that Volvo was working on updating their 60 Series models, but haven't seen either one pop up in spy photos. But this week, a spy photographer has given us our first look at the new V60 wagon.

Volvo's typical camouflage treatment is on show with a swirly covering and plastic pieces fitted to various body panels. We can tell that the new V60 looks to follow in the footsteps of the larger V90 with a similar profile and front end. It appears this model is a T8 Plug-in Hybrid due to the opening on the left front fender.

Some reports say Volvo could debut the new V60 at the Geneva Motor Show in March. We'll keep you posted.

Source: Autoblog, Autocar, Motor1