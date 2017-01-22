New Trademarks Hint At EVs from Volvo

Volvo has been busy filing trademark applications in Europe. Swedespeed reports that Volvo has applications filed for P5, P6, P8, P9, and P10 with European Union Intellectual Property Office. The applications say the names would be used for “vehicles and conveyances; Electric vehicles.” This leads Sweedspeed to speculate the names could be used on Volvo's current models to designate an electric version - S90 P6 for example.

Last year, Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson said they plan on launching their first electric vehicle by 2019.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., Volvo has filled out trademark applications V20 and V30. There isn't much information with these applications, saying they could be used on motor vehicles or other items such as steering wheels. Swedespeed thinks these names could be for small vehicles.

