    New Trademarks Hint At EVs from Volvo

    By William Maley

      • Taking a guess as to some new trademark filings done by Volvo

    Volvo has been busy filing trademark applications in Europe. Swedespeed reports that Volvo has applications filed for P5, P6, P8, P9, and P10 with European Union Intellectual Property Office. The applications say the names would be used for “vehicles and conveyances; Electric vehicles.” This leads Sweedspeed to speculate the names could be used on Volvo's current models to designate an electric version - S90 P6 for example.

    Last year, Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson said they plan on launching their first electric vehicle by 2019.

    Meanwhile, in the U.S., Volvo has filled out trademark applications V20 and V30. There isn't much information with these applications, saying they could be used on motor vehicles or other items such as steering wheels. Swedespeed thinks these names could be for small vehicles.

    Source: Swedespeed

    dfelt

    P ??????? Why a P, that makes no sense to me. How does that say EV or Hybrid?

    Someone want to help me out here as to what I am missing?

    dfelt
    29 minutes ago, FAPTurbo said:

    Maybe 'P' for power and the number denotes battery kilowatt hours? So:

    P6 = 60 kWh, p10 = 100 kWh...

    I like your Thinking Peach Butt! :P

