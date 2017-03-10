Volvo CEO Admits He Wasn't Fully On Board With Four-Cylinder Plan

When Volvo announced that all of their vehicles would be powered by only four-cylinder, it caught a lot of people off guard, including Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson. Speaking with various media at the Geneva Motor Show, Samuelsson revealed that he wasn't sold on this idea. But since then, he has been convinced.

“Two years ago you could ask me that, and probably I would have had to answer a different way. But today, I’m absolutely convinced," said Samuelsson.

“The reaction of that decision has been very positive. Even in the US – the XC90 was even truck of the year in the US, a big SUV with a four-cylinder engine: that’s a good indication that we took the right decision."

Volvo explained back in 2011 the move to only using four-cylinders would help with fuel economy and future plans for hybrid variants.

Source: CarAdvice

Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears