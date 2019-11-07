Quick Drive: 2019 Kia Optima SX

I agree with you on fullsize pickup trucks and their ridiculous 2 or 4 year "refresh" now that are basically a new grille design or a change to the headlight tech and/or design. It's funny because it used to be 7-10 years before the domestics would change much of anything on their fullsize trucks until about the '14 or '15 MY, now the other guy has the "All New" truck and Corp. top brass saying "we can't have that" it's all a sales tactic obviously. I also agree that pretty soon these fullsize trucks are going to haul way more than they need to or more than the driver is even licensed for (CDL) and the turbo diesel power output is now 450-500hp and 850-1000 ft. lbs of torque and a max GVWR of 35K+ lbs. and again anything over 26,001 lbs. you need a CDL, so yep 18 wheeler territory in that respect 😂 Now with the Corvette you were a little off. From the C4 production that ran from 1984 - 1996 to the C5 that ran from 1997 - 2004 they were totally different platforms. The C5 with much improved stability and performance was a totally new car from the ground up, with maybe a couple of suspension components that were similar to the C4. It had a totally new "hydroformed" ladder style space frame and the transmission went from being bolted directly to the engine to the back axle in a very stout transaxle form, all connected with a "torque tube" which in the C5's case is a very strong forged aluminum tunnel that carries the driveshaft and attaches the front of the powertrain to the back. It was really nice to see the bell housing bulge in the driver and passenger footwell from the C4 go away with this new design. This all new design with the transmission in the back also gave the C5 Corvette a perfect 50/50 weight distribution. When the C5 came out the body had the lowest Cd (Coefficient of drag) at .29 Cd that was lower than Ferrari at the time. Speaking of powertrain this was also the first year of the all new GM LS motor with the LS1. With this new C5 chassis design being so good and so far ahead of it's time in the late 90's it lasted surprisingly long, longer than even GM engineers thought, I was told this by one at the C8 reveal I went to. With basically all new bodies for the 2005 C6 and 2014 C7 and some suspension updates and upgrades like MagnaRide until the 2020 C8 it was a pretty rare circumstance. Can you think of another modern car chassis that has lasted the test of time so well like the C5 - C7 Corvette have at 23 MY's? It shows how well thought out the design was compared to previous generations to last well into the future. "Toyoter" LMAO!