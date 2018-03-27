Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Review: 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport

    An alternative to the Volkswagen Golf? Possibly.

    The Hyundai Elantra GT has always stood apart from its sedan counterpart due to its European roots. This is most apparent in terms of handling where the hatchback felt slightly sharper than the sedan. Hyundai’s U.S. office has once again called on the European office to source a new Elantra GT hatchback. The model known in Europe as the i30 has been said to be a viable alternative to the Volkswagen Golf by automotive writers. Does that hold true in terms of the U.S.?

    Hyundai’s designers took a page out of the Golf’s playbook when it comes to the exterior. It may not have the excitement or sharp design traits of other compacts, but the Elantra GT’s shape is very classy. The front end features Hyundai’s new hexagonal grille shape and deep cuts in the bumper for the fog lights. The side profile features a large area of glass to help the interior feel airier and a set of 18-inch wheels with black center caps. The rear has a crease running along the rear tailgate and a dual exhaust system.

    My first impression of the Elantra GT’s interior was, “this is more interesting to look at than the Elantra sedan”. The dash design is clean with sculpting along the passenger side to provide some visual differentiation. Sport models feature red accent trim around the vents and stitching on the seats to give off the impression of sportiness. Material quality is average for the class with an equal mix of hard and soft-touch materials. Passengers sitting up front will find controls to be in easy reach and the seats offering adequate comfort. Taller passengers sitting in the back will be complaining about the minuscule amount of legroom. With the driver’s seat set in my position, I found my knees were almost touching the back of it. The Elantra GT’s cargo space is towards the top of the class with 24.9 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats and 55.1 cubic feet when folded.

    All Elantra GT’s get Hyundai’s BlueLink infotainment system housed either in a 7- or 8-inch touchscreen mounted on top of the dash. Our tester came with the larger 8-inch screen with navigation. Hyundai’s BlueLink system is one our favorite infotainment system with an easy-to-understand user interface, physical shortcut buttons around the screen, and snappy performance. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration are standard and bring more capability to BlueLink.

    Under the hood of the Elantra GT Sport is a turbocharged 1.6L four-cylinder producing 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. This is the same engine you’ll find in the Elantra Sport and Kia Soul !. A six-speed manual is standard, but the model seen here had the optional seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The first couple of days driving the Elantra GT Sport was somewhat of a disappointment. The throttle felt very sluggish, not letting the turbo engine provide a rush of power. Not helping was the transmission which was focused more on upshifting quickly, along with stumbling with gear changes at low speeds. But I soon figured out that putting the vehicle into Sport mode makes the vehicle much more lively. The throttle loosens up and allows the engine to exploit its full potential. The transmission seems to hold on to gears slightly longer to allow for improved performance. My hunch is that the standard drive mode is actually an eco mode to maximize fuel economy. I would like to see Hyundai add a separate eco mode and have the standard driving mode be a balance of eco and sport.

    In terms of fuel economy, the Elantra GT Sport is rated at 26 City/32 Highway/28 Combined with the DCT. My average for the week landed around 27 mpg with a 60/40 mix of city and highway driving.

    The Elantra GT Sport’s handling is Hyundai’s best effort to date. Sport models swap the torsion beam rear suspension found on the standard GT for a sport-tuned multilink setup. This swap makes the Elantra GT quite nimble in the corners with little body roll and feels poised. Steering provides decent weight when turning. The sporty setup does mean the Elantra GT Sport has a compliant ride with more road imperfections being transmitted. Not much wind noise comes inside, but a fair amount of road noise does.

    The Elantra GT Sport is so close to being a viable alternative to the Volkswagen Golf. It offers a clean exterior look, well-equipped interior, spacious cargo area, and impressive handling characteristics. But the programming of the standard drive mode dents the appeal of the Sport, making it feel less ‘sporty’. Hopefully, Hyundai has some plans to tweak the drive mode programming and dual-clutch transmission. 

    Hyundai has an agreeable compact hatchback in the form of the Elantra GT Sport. But we think given a little bit more time and work, it could be one of the best.

    Disclaimer: Hyundai Provided the Elantra GT, Insurance, and One Tank of Gas

    Year: 2018
    Make: Hyundai
    Model: Elantra GT
    Trim: Sport A/T
    Engine: 1.6L Turbocharged DOHC D-CVVT GDI Four-Cylinder
    Driveline: Front-Wheel Drive, Seven-Speed dual-Clutch
    Horsepower @ RPM: 201 @ 6,000
    Torque @ RPM: 195 @ 1,500 ~ 4,500
    Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 26/32/28
    Curb Weight: 3,155 lbs
    Location of Manufacture: Ulsan, South Korea
    Base Price: $24,350
    As Tested Price: $29,210 (Includes $885.00 Destination Charge)

    Options:
    Sport Tech Package - $3,850.00
    Carpeted Floor Mats - $125.00


    ccap41

    I can honestly say, I think Hyundai might make the most attractive lineup from top to bottom. None of them are the most pretty but I think none of them are near the bottom of their respective classes. 

    dfelt

    I have to agree with @ccap41 that Hyundai has come a long ways and is really hitting it well with auto style and a decent feature rich package over all in comparison to the competition.

    Nice Job Hyundai, this is a sharp Hatch! 

    ccap41

    WTF is wrong with us?  Aren't we supposed to hate Korean "junk" cars?!? 

    (I'd gladly trade my Focus hatch for the Elantra GT Hatch or whatever that trim/model is called with the 201hp and 7spd)

