  • Anthony Fongaro
    Anthony Fongaro

    By Anthony Fongaro

    ChatGPT Will Soon Be in New Volkswagens

      This integration will not replace Volkswagen's factory system.

    At the start of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Volkswagen will show off something interesting. Volkswagen will integrate ChatGPT into its existing IDA voice assistant. This will be offered on vehicles such as the ID electric vehicles, Tiguan, and Passat. 

    Open AI's ChatGPT won't replace what Volkswagen currently offers. Instead, it will be utilized as a backup assistant if Volkswagen's IDA doesn't have an answer. Theoretically, you could ask your car random questions with ChatGPT to come up with an answer. Volkswagen hasn't given details for how much involvement ChatGPT will have, but a press release says it can "provide relevant responses to nearly every query imaginable."

    Volkswagen has worked out how secure the integration will be. ChatGPT doesn't gain access to your vehicle data, so personal information shouldn't be compiled. Questions are "deleted immediately" so any personal questions won't be kept. ChatGPT integrates with VW's current infotainment system and uses the same voice. 

    Kai Grünitz, a member of Volkswagen's Board of Management for Technical Development, said: "Volkswagen has always democratized technology and made it accessible to the many. This is simply ingrained in our DNA. As a result, we are now the first volume manufacturer to make this innovative technology a standard feature to vehicles from the compact segment upwards." 

