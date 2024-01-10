Mercedes Brings Out a Slew of Tech at CES

Mercedes-Benz's MBUX infotainment system already comes with a plethora of features along with their large Hyperscreen display. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Mercedes displayed the new systems they wanted to implement. Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be integrated into the native system and its voice recognition. This system will use a more empathetic tone which, according to Mercedes, is capable of sarcasm.

A combination of ambient interior lighting and haptic feedback embedded in the seats helps the AI get your attention. The system can learn your daily routes and access information from the driver's calendar. It can also make suggestions for your route. If you're running late for work or a meeting, it could offer to call into the meeting virtually.

Along with the software updates are updates to gaming. Thanks to partnering with Antstream Arcade, users can play vintage games from Nintendo, Sega, and Atari. Mercedes worked with Sony Pictures Entertainment for films and TV content. This will be accessible via the Ridevu app. Drivers in California, Nevada, and Germany will be able to its level 3 autonomous driving system.

Mercedes also announced partnerships with Amazon Music and Audible to stream audio content, audiobooks, and podcasts. These will be integrated into MBUX and created to work with Dolby Atmos' spatial audio system. Audible's "audio movies" collection has actors including James McAvoy, Michael Sheen, and Gillian Anderson.

Out of the ordinary, MBUX will gain a feature to display NFTs and a concept called Sound Drive. This allows drivers to play their Mercedes like a musical instrument. Mercedes collaborated with rapper and music producer will.i.am for Sound Drive. The system utilizes the throttle, brakes, regenerative brakes, and steering input to determine which song to play. Sound Drive produces an array of songs from calm to high-energy. As the driver speeds up, the tempo will increase. Slowing down decreases the intensity.

During his presentation of Sound Drive, will.i.am stated: "I can't think of another dimension of creativity. Yes, the sample was important in the 1980s and 1990s. Yes, the computer was awesome . . . but this is a dimensional shift in the process.” Sound Drive will appear on Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG vehicles starting in mid-2024. It will be available via an over-the-air (OTA) update for vehicles with Mercedes' second-generation MBUX system.