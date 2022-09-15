2024 Mustang Could Be the Last New V8 Car you can buy

The 2024 Ford Mustang is possibly the last new V8 powered American car.

While Ford is still moving firmly into the EV age, they are bringing out what is possibly the last new V8-powered American car with the 2024 Ford Mustang. The Mustang’s primary competition, the Challenger and Camaro, are likely going electric in the next iteration, while the Charger and 300C are the only sedans left with a V8 option under $90,000, and 2023 is their final model year.

Recognizing that, Ford has made the Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter V8 more powerful than ever. Horsepower numbers weren’t released as of this writing, but Ford claims that it Coyote will be the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 ever in a Mustang. And it may just be your last chance to buy a new V8 car.

The Mustang Ecoboost will also be offered with an all-new 2.3-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine for non-GT models. Again, Ford has not yet released power figures, but expect an increase over the 330 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque the current unit can produce on premium gas.

Both engines can be paired with a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission regardless of the body style chosen.

Both GT and Ecoboost models can be optioned with a Performance Pack that includes a front tower brace, Torsen Limited Slip Differential, and an additional optional MagneRide active suspension, wider tires and wheels, and larger Brembo brakes.

Additionally, the GT Performance pack adds brake cooling ducts and an auxiliary engine oil cooler. Additional options for the GT Performance pack are available Recaro seats and active exhaust. When equipped with the manual transmission, the GT includes standard rev-matching that holds engine speed while the clutch is engaged to maintain peak torque between shifts.

Drivers can now rev the engine without even being in their Mustang with a new Remote Rev feature on the keyfob.

Interior

The interior has been completely rethought with a new jet-fighter-inspired “flight deck”. The driver-oriented cockpit has two curved screen displays. Ford used video game 3D technology based on the Unreal Engine to develop the animation displays on the highly customizable 12.4-inch instrument cluster. The driver can optionally set the cluster to flow seamlessly into a 13.2-inch curved infotainment system featuring SYNC4. The new standard color theme inside is no longer the traditional light blue/light gray and has moved to a new copper theme. Settings can be adjusted by simply swiping and rotating the car on the display.

Mustang EcoBoost comes standard with cloth seats with optional Micro Suede vinyl inserts. Premium models gain synth leather seats in several color options, while the GT gets leather inserts.

Sync4 has Amazon Alexa built in, and is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Exterior

The 2024 Mustang will be available in 11 color options, three available wheel sizes and 3 colors of Brembo calipers when that option is selected.

The EcoBoost and GT models each get unique front clips with the GT getting larger and more aggressive grille openings and hood vents.

The Convertible body style remains with a compact top that can be activated with one touch. When stowed, the top leaves enough room in the trunk for two golf bags.

All Mustang models come equipped with Ford Co-Pilot365, which includes Speed Sign Recognition, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Lane Centering Assist, Evasive Steer Assist, and Reverse Brake Assist. Included in the Performance Package is Active Pothole Mitigation, which continuously monitors body inputs to soften the blow of a pothole.

The all-new Mustang will be built in Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly in Flat Rock, Michigan, and will go on sale Summer of 2023.