    2024 Mustang Could Be the Last New V8 Car you can buy

      Almost 60 years after the debut of the first Mustang, the seventh-generation Mustang clings on to its V8 powertrain just a while longer.

    The 2024 Ford Mustang is possibly the last new V8 powered American car.

    While Ford is still moving firmly into the EV age, they are bringing out what is possibly the last new V8-powered American car with the 2024 Ford Mustang.  The Mustang’s primary competition, the Challenger and Camaro, are likely going electric in the next iteration, while the Charger and 300C are the only sedans left with a V8 option under $90,000, and 2023 is their final model year.

    Recognizing that, Ford has made the Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter V8 more powerful than ever. Horsepower numbers weren’t released as of this writing, but Ford claims that it Coyote will be the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 ever in a Mustang. And it may just be your last chance to buy a new V8 car.

    2024 Ford Mustang 016.webpThe Mustang Ecoboost will also be offered with an all-new 2.3-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine for non-GT models. Again, Ford has not yet released power figures, but expect an increase over the 330 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque the current unit can produce on premium gas.

    Both engines can be paired with a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission regardless of the body style chosen.

    Both GT and Ecoboost models can be optioned with a Performance Pack that includes a front tower brace, Torsen Limited Slip Differential, and an additional optional MagneRide active suspension, wider tires and wheels, and larger Brembo brakes.

    Additionally, the GT Performance pack adds brake cooling ducts and an auxiliary engine oil cooler. Additional options for the GT Performance pack are available Recaro seats and active exhaust. When equipped with the manual transmission, the GT includes standard rev-matching that holds engine speed while the clutch is engaged to maintain peak torque between shifts.

    Drivers can now rev the engine without even being in their Mustang with a new Remote Rev feature on the keyfob.

    Interior

    2024 Ford Mustang interior 004.webpThe interior has been completely rethought with a new jet-fighter-inspired “flight deck”.  The driver-oriented cockpit has two curved screen displays.  Ford used video game 3D technology based on the Unreal Engine to develop the animation displays on the highly customizable 12.4-inch instrument cluster.  The driver can optionally set the cluster to flow seamlessly into a 13.2-inch curved infotainment system featuring SYNC4. The new standard color theme inside is no longer the traditional light blue/light gray and has moved to a new copper theme.  Settings can be adjusted by simply swiping and rotating the car on the display.

    Mustang EcoBoost comes standard with cloth seats with optional Micro Suede vinyl inserts. Premium models gain synth leather seats in several color options, while the GT gets leather inserts.

    Sync4 has Amazon Alexa built in, and is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    Exterior

    The 2024 Mustang will be available in 11 color options, three available wheel sizes and 3 colors of Brembo calipers when that option is selected.

    The EcoBoost and GT models each get unique front clips with the GT getting larger and more aggressive grille openings and hood vents.

    2024 Ford Mustang 003.webpThe Convertible body style remains with a compact top that can be activated with one touch.  When stowed, the top leaves enough room in the trunk for two golf bags.

    All Mustang models come equipped with Ford Co-Pilot365, which includes Speed Sign Recognition, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Lane Centering Assist, Evasive Steer Assist, and Reverse Brake Assist.  Included in the Performance Package is Active Pothole Mitigation, which continuously monitors body inputs to soften the blow of a pothole.

    The all-new Mustang will be built in Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly in Flat Rock, Michigan, and will go on sale Summer of 2023.

     

    Running_GIF_02.gif

     

     

    oldshurst442

    I gotta sit on this look for awhile.

    I dont know how I feel about it.

    Its butch.  The face is very butch.  Butch is usually good for muscle cars.  I guess I got used to the more softer approach that Ford done with the Mustang since 2005.  I honesty dont know how I feel.   I kinda like it?  Maybe? 

    I dont like the rear.  But I dont know how that makes me feel about it on this final V8 car that is the Mustang.  Maybe I also like it?  

    Not Sure GIFs - Get the best GIF on GIPHY

     

    I dont like the TV screen dash, that is for sure.  Hate it even.  But knowing that the Coyote gets a very big boost in horses and in torques and the way it sounds, I could live with the TV screen dash.

     

     

    David

    🤔

    We'll the back is just a sharper version of the current car, same with the sides and front. Sharper lines, sharper creases, sharper pinched a load before it dropped front end. Overall, OK, nothing stellar and I expect it will stay this way till the death.

    Interior is where it is a mixed mess. The rectangular air vents Mercedes did crazy till just recently as they went with Circular vents that Ford had before going to this. Just a mashup of old and new. 

    I usually like the digital screens more than old analog, but this car screams Analog, as such I think the dual screens needs an option for manual gauges. The screens would be fine on an EV, but not this ICE.

    Maybe it is the pictures, but to me it still seems plastic and fake leather, nothing screams luxury that they will charge the price on.

    smk4565

    The grille looks like it belongs on a Toyota Tacoma.  This thing looks too squared off, it looks worse than the current car I think, but I am not in the market for a Mustang so doesn't matter to me really.   

    Could have made AWD an option on the Mustang and 0-60 would have dropped more than from a power upgrade to the engine.

    oldshurst442

    Found this online somewhere

    I made up my mind.

    I like this version of Mustang the most but that also means that I like this latest gen Mustang.

    2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh

    Photo credit: Andi Hendrick

     

    Track version.  I like, really like the rear this way.  I aint talking about the rear spoiler, although it does enhance the rear for the better for me.  I guess its the additional 2 exhaust pipes that does it.  Not too mention the fact that they are bigger which I adore!

    Dark Horse its called.  Cool logo. To get on the Mopar Hellcat/Demon graphic icon bandwagon.

    2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is a Badass New Breed of Pony

     

    Lets all be honest though.

    No pony car comes close to Firebird's/Trans Am's  phoenix.  Not the Hellcat. Not the Demon. Not the Dark Horse.

    Well maybe the Hellcat. 

    And the Cobra

    26 Best Shelby logo ideas | shelby logo, mustang logo, mustang cobra

    Amazon.com: shelby gt500 emblem

     

     

    I just felt the theme from Rocky would be epic to close out my thoughts...

    ccap41
    13 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    but Ford claims that it Coyote will be the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 ever in a Mustang.

    That means it has to be north of 526hp, because of the GT350, right? 

    13 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I gotta sit on this look for awhile.

    I dont know how I feel about it.

    Its butch.  The face is very butch.  Butch is usually good for muscle cars.  I guess I got used to the more softer approach that Ford done with the Mustang since 2005.  I honesty dont know how I feel.   I kinda like it?  Maybe? 

    I feel EXACTLY this. I'm just not sure but I'm leaking towards liking it..?

    12 hours ago, David said:

    I usually like the digital screens more than old analog, but this car screams Analog, as such I think the dual screens needs an option for manual gauges. The screens would be fine on an EV, but not this ICE.

    While it doesn't exactly make any logical sense, I completely agree with you. It just "feels" like it should have an analog dash but, then again, the current mustang has an optional digital cluster already, doesn't it? 

    ccap41
    11 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    My first real attempt at this.  Please be kind, but I can take constructive criticism. Youtube is still processing the HD4k version of this, so it will look pixelated until that process is done.

     

    I watched this yesterday and I had to ask myself, whose voice is this? Is this your voice? Sorry for the awkward question, I've just never heard you talk! Hahaha.

    Just for the record, the voice wasn't bothersome in any way, I'm just curious. 

    10 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Found this online somewhere

    I made up my mind.

    I like this version of Mustang the most but that also means that I like this latest gen Mustang.

    2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh

    Photo credit: Andi Hendrick

     

    Track version.  I like, really like the rear this way.  I aint talking about the rear spoiler, although it does enhance the rear for the better for me.  I guess its the additional 2 exhaust pipes that does it.  Not too mention the fact that they are bigger which I adore!

    Dark Horse its called.  Cool logo. To get on the Mopar Hellcat/Demon graphic icon bandwagon.

    2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is a Badass New Breed of Pony

     

    Lets all be honest though.

    No pony car comes close to Firebird's/Trans Am's  phoenix.  Not the Hellcat. Not the Demon. Not the Dark Horse.

    Well maybe the Hellcat. 

    And the Cobra

    26 Best Shelby logo ideas | shelby logo, mustang logo, mustang cobra

    Amazon.com: shelby gt500 emblem

     

     

    I just felt the theme from Rocky would be epic to close out my thoughts...

    If I'm being picky, I'm not in love with the wing. Buuuuut, I do think I like everything else in this variation, especially that paint! 

    Drew Dowdell
    9 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I watched this yesterday and I had to ask myself, whose voice is this? Is this your voice? Sorry for the awkward question, I've just never heard you talk! Hahaha.

    Just for the record, the voice wasn't bothersome in any way, I'm just curious.

     

    David
    12 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    My first real attempt at this.  Please be kind, but I can take constructive criticism. Youtube is still processing the HD4k version of this, so it will look pixelated until that process is done.

     

    Nice Job Drew, your getting real good with the transitions and I only heard one glitch or noticeable catch in the audio change over between videos. Very informative and clear. Loved it. Thank you

    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, David said:

    Nice Job Drew, your getting real good with the transitions and I only heard one glitch or noticeable catch in the audio change over between videos. Very informative and clear. Loved it. Thank you

    yeah, I have a very slight stutter. I record all of it in one take, but if I stutter during a paragraph I pause and reread/rerecord that paragraph until I get it right. So I'll have 2 or 3 tries at a paragraph in the recording. Then I go into Audacity and edit the audio to take out the pauses and bad paragraphs.

    There's definitely room for improvement, but I am happy with it as a first try.

    surreal1272
    17 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I gotta sit on this look for awhile.

    I dont know how I feel about it.

    Its butch.  The face is very butch.  Butch is usually good for muscle cars.  I guess I got used to the more softer approach that Ford done with the Mustang since 2005.  I honesty dont know how I feel.   I kinda like it?  Maybe? 

    I dont like the rear.  But I dont know how that makes me feel about it on this final V8 car that is the Mustang.  Maybe I also like it?  

    Not Sure GIFs - Get the best GIF on GIPHY

     

    I dont like the TV screen dash, that is for sure.  Hate it even.  But knowing that the Coyote gets a very big boost in horses and in torques and the way it sounds, I could live with the TV screen dash.

     

     

    I am on the exact same page. Initially, it comes off as more of a "Mid-cycle refreshed" vibe. Even the interior door handles and tunnel appear to be carryovers. The only real difference at first glance are vent shape changes and the large slab of screen across the dash, which is becoming par for the course. Not sure that design element works in a car like this but maybe seeing one in person will alter my thoughts on it.

    Drew Dowdell
    25 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    I am on the exact same page. Initially, it comes off as more of a "Mid-cycle refreshed" vibe. Even the interior door handles and tunnel appear to be carryovers. The only real difference at first glance are vent shape changes and the large slab of screen across the dash, which is becoming par for the course. Not sure that design element works in a car like this but maybe seeing one in person will alter my thoughts on it.

    Ford is being Fast and Furious with the term "all-new" here. This is absolutely an evolution of the previous platform Mustang, but it is a very heavy evolution.  There is next to nothing visible that has a direct parts interchange, but not totally nothing.  So your observations about the doors looking similar probably have merit, but they could be just different enough that you can't swap in 2021 doors.

    oldshurst442

    This being the last of the combustion engined Mustangs, it would only make sense that Ford evolved the platform rather than give us an all new one.

    Let's be happy they actually spent money on heavily revising it rather than just mildly refreshing it.   Knowing that no refreshes at all are on the table over at Dodge and Chevy for their last of the ICE pony cars before they go EV.

    riviera74

    I wonder if anyone will buy the Mach E over the V8 Mustangs in the same sales numbers that Ford is used to selling Mustangs.  I am still not sure if the Mach E will be as successful.

    In this rush to electrify just about every auto out there, has anyone considered that the demand for an electric auto is rather small and may not meet projections for at least a decade?

    David
    39 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    I wonder if anyone will buy the Mach E over the V8 Mustangs in the same sales numbers that Ford is used to selling Mustangs.  I am still not sure if the Mach E will be as successful.

    In this rush to electrify just about every auto out there, has anyone considered that the demand for an electric auto is rather small and may not meet projections for at least a decade?

    I believe it will take off much faster than many believe especially as charging comes online and as people learn about the ease and reduced maintenance. Plug in at home and start every day out with a full charge. 

    Humans want to use and not think about the auto, as such, I think many will change over without much thought as the dealers get their dealerships up to speed on selling an EV, educating the public and more.

    I suspect that demand while strong enough to have brands sold out through 2024 will see even bigger sales once lower prices options and just plan car and suv options come on the market. Parts shortages and costs are keeping many on the sideline. I think we will see profitable sales come sooner as options come to market. Tesla is sold out well into the future and their lots are full of delivery auto's awaiting customer pick up here in the Seattle area and from what others have posted on other sites across the US.

    I see no reason if Ford and GM can keep their dealers form putting stupid high markups on the EVs from having a great assortment to sell.

    Clearly Ford and GM want to use their dealerships but in more of a build to order with demo units at the dealerships increasing profitability and better controlling costs.

    oldshurst442

    https://www.goodcarbadcar.net/ford-mustang-mach-e-sales-figures/

    Year sold
    2020 3
    2021 27,140
    2022

    25,765

     

    https://www.goodcarbadcar.net/ford-mustang-sales-figures/

     

    Year sold
    2005 160,975
    2006 166,530
    2007 134,626
    2008 91,251
    2009 66,623
    2010 73,716
    2011 70,438
    2012 90,706
    2013 77,186
    2014 82,635
    2015 122,349
    2016 105,932
    2017 81,866
    2018 75,842
    2019 72,489
    2020 61,090
    2021 52,384
    2022 29,910

     

     

    As one could see, in 2022, the EV version doesnt trail the coupe ICE version all that much.  But all that is just useless talk. 

    Truth be told. Its a  WORLD WIDE THING.

     Electrics are being pushed by governments WORLD WIDE.  NO automaker will be making ICE passed 2030 at the most. 

    NONE of us HAVE a choice.  The gasoline engine is gone.  No, the gasoline engine wont even be available to be bought used probably after 2040 or something.  

    You dont get it yet?

    WE DONT HAVE A CHOICE. 

    Going to EVs is NON-NEGIOTABLE.

    WORLD WIDE DECISIONS 

     

    But, as @David mentioned.  Even though we and the automakers have no choice BUT to be all in EV, the market demand IS strong for EVs.

    Its just the anti-EV voice is loud and the same BS anti-EV rhetoric  gets repeated over and over again and that is ALL we hear. 

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    I wonder if anyone will buy the Mach E over the V8 Mustangs in the same sales numbers that Ford is used to selling Mustangs.  I am still not sure if the Mach E will be as successful.

    In this rush to electrify just about every auto out there, has anyone considered that the demand for an electric auto is rather small and may not meet projections for at least a decade?

    The Tesla Model Y is on pace to surpass the Corolla as the number 1 selling vehicle in the world in 2023.  EV demand is massive.  Ford should have the Mach E outselling the Mustang coupe 10 to 1 right now.

    David
    38 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The Tesla Model Y is on pace to surpass the Corolla as the number 1 selling vehicle in the world in 2023.  EV demand is massive.  Ford should have the Mach E outselling the Mustang coupe 10 to 1 right now.

    Biggest issue is what I have posted about here


    Tesla is ahead of everyone right now with battery production, yet massive production is coming online that will have two big effects, reduction of cost due to scale of production and variety of EVs. Ford is behind GM in producing batteries already and as such this explains the hard time ramping up production for the F150 Lighting and Mach-e on top of parts shortages.

    Tesla had this same problem trying to expand production of the S & X on top of getting the model 3 starting to build while also trying to get Giga Nevada ramped up to produce enough battery packs.

    Once many of these new battery production sites come online, building EVs will increase, variety will increase, and sales will increase as available EV models are more readily available.

    Honestly this is a common chicken or the egg issue for the auto industry. Everyone wants more variety of EVs yet until the battery packs are available to go into these models, there is limited availability.

    smk4565
    12 hours ago, David said:

    Biggest issue is what I have posted about here


    Tesla is ahead of everyone right now with battery production, yet massive production is coming online that will have two big effects, reduction of cost due to scale of production and variety of EVs. Ford is behind GM in producing batteries already and as such this explains the hard time ramping up production for the F150 Lighting and Mach-e on top of parts shortages.

    Tesla had this same problem trying to expand production of the S & X on top of getting the model 3 starting to build while also trying to get Giga Nevada ramped up to produce enough battery packs.

    Once many of these new battery production sites come online, building EVs will increase, variety will increase, and sales will increase as available EV models are more readily available.

    Honestly this is a common chicken or the egg issue for the auto industry. Everyone wants more variety of EVs yet until the battery packs are available to go into these models, there is limited availability.

    Tesla and the Chinese car companies already have battery production ramped up and growing.   The question is how fast GM and Ford can get there.

    Then can GM keep the promise in the Equinox price, and does Tesla bring out a cheaper model to grow even more volume.

    David
    43 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Tesla and the Chinese car companies already have battery production ramped up and growing.   The question is how fast GM and Ford can get there.

    Then can GM keep the promise in the Equinox price, and does Tesla bring out a cheaper model to grow even more volume.

    First statement is not totally true as Tesla is struggling to get production online everywhere except where they slept with the communist government in China. Musk is a Narcissistic power-hungry lying sob. Why do people not question how the man is the only company that did not have to have a partner to sell in China or build plants? Some serious questions need to be asked about him.

    Second statement on how fast GM and Ford can get there is pretty clear, their battery plants are all coming online between the end of this year and end of 2024 with additional plants being planned already and in the case of batteries, Ford and GM are both looking at converting ICE plants into Battery production as stated by their press releases.

    Yes, GM can keep that promise I believe. Especially true with the global recession we are entering.

    Tesla WILL NOT be bringing out a cheaper model. This has been clearly stated by them.

    Why Tesla is not going to build a low cost EV any time soon, if ever (thedriven.io) From February 2022

    Tesla's per-car production cost down to $36,000, cheaper model and robotaxi still on the roadmap | TechSpot 

    Only days ago Tesla executives have confirmed that a cheaper model and robo taxis are still on the roadmap, but the Tesla 3 and Y models are consuming all resources and they see no need to focus on a cheaper model any time soon. Possible in 5 years or so.

    So based on this, I doubt Tesla is going to beat GM or Ford or for that matter the Koreans to cheaper EVs.

    Will be interesting to see how the auto industry shakes out over the next 18 to 24 months with a global recession and the dislike for Chinese products, I doubt China will enter the US market for auto's, especially EVs any time soon.

     

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Tesla bring out a cheaper model to grow even more volume.

    I don't think we have anything to worry about here. Tesla is slower than the legacies when it comes to releasing an all-new product. If it hasn't been announced and shown yet (which it hasn't) then we're looking at 5-7 years, minimum until somebody can buy one. 

    11 minutes ago, David said:

    Musk is a Narcissistic power-hungry lying sob.

    And the legacies don't lobby for their own interests...hence the dealership model making it difficult for Tesla to sell automobiles for no legitimate reason other than legacy companies pulling strings behind closed doors. 

    They're all the same when it comes to this. They all want the upper hand in everything they can.  

    ccap41
    2 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Dealers have state governments in their employ to maintain their positions in the car market.  Everyone with money have their own lobbies to protect and defend their interests.

    EXACTLY

