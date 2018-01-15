Detroit 2018: Infiniti Q Inspiration Previews a New Look (and That's About It)

While the Q Inspiration will likely remain as a concept, the design ideas will be used on future Infiniti models.

At first, we thought the Q Inspiration would feature an electric powertrain of some kind, due to the lack of tailpipes. Instead, the Q Inspiration uses the recently launched VC-Turbo engine found in the QX50. VC-Turbo for those who need a quick refresher automatically adjusts the compression ratio to improve performance or fuel economy. The concept also features Infiniti's ProPilot autonomous drive system that will allow for end-to-end autonomous capability.

The best way we can describe the Q Inspiration is the Japanese automaker's take on the Porsche Panamera. It features the classic proportions of a coupe with a long front end, sloping roofline, and short rear deck. The front is quite busy with a "double-arch" grille finished in white. Move inside to see the very minimalist and clean interior layout. The seats look quite futuristic with white leather upholstery and orange accents.

After weeks of teasing us, Infiniti has finally spilled the details on the Q Inspiration Concept today at the Detroit Auto Show.

DETROIT – Previewing a new generation of INFINITI vehicles, the Q Inspiration Concept proposes how an innovative VC-Turbo powertrain, next-level autonomous drive technologies, and a unique human-centric interior could enrich the experience of drivers in the mid-size sedan segment. The Q Inspiration Concept is meant to demonstrate future technologies and will not be available for sale.

Representing the next step in INFINITI design, the exterior of the Q Inspiration Concept features clear and concise lines with dynamic and confident proportions. It is the first manifestation of INFINITI's new form language for an era of advanced powertrains. The concept eschews classical sedan forms with its coupe-like appearance and elongated silhouette, presenting INFINITI's design vision for vehicles in this segment.

The cabin follows a minimalist approach, with a concise and clean interior design enveloping the driver and passengers in a serene and comfortable environment. The intelligently packaged four-cylinder VC-Turbo has liberated INFINITI's designers from the constraints of powertrain architecture to realize a spacious interior. Modern technology and craftsmanship merge inside the cabin, presented in a way that enables, rather than distracts, the driver.

Powered by INFINITI's revolutionary VC-Turbo technology – the world's first production-ready variable compression ratio engine – the Q Inspiration boasts a powertrain combining turbocharged gasoline power with the torque and efficiency of a hybrid or diesel engine. VC-Turbo continually transforms, adjusting its compression ratio to optimize power and fuel efficiency, resulting in the smart application of power for greater driver control. As a mid-size sedan concept, the Q Inspiration previews other near-future applications for INFINITI's variable compression ratio VC-Turbo engine technology.

New ProPILOT functionality liberates the driver from mundane and stressful driving situations. Realizing the next stage in vehicle autonomy for INFINITI, ProPILOT enables drivers to delegate more stressful driving tasks to the car, and enjoy an enhanced ability to respond to hazards. With the system acting as a co-pilot, the driver always retains ultimate control.

"The premium sedan segment has become rather conservative. The INFINITI Q Inspiration previews something that could appeal to a younger audience, who seek modern design and new technologies to inspire and empower them."

Christian Meunier, INFINITI Global Division Vice President