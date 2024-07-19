Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Infiniti QX60 drops the V6 in favor of a Turbocharged 4-Cylinder

      As is the trend, the naturally aspirated V6 loses out to a Turbo-4.

    Lately, there has been a trend in the large crossover segment to replace naturally aspirated V6es with engines containing two fewer cylinders and some form of boost, either turbo or hybrid, sometimes both. The Infiniti QX60 is the latest model to join the trend.

    For 2025, Infiniti is switching the QX60 to its 2.0-liter Variable Compression turbo-charged engine, also found in the QX50 and QX55. The engine produces 268 horsepower and 286 lb-ft of torque. This represents a drop of 27 horsepower but an increase of 16 lb-ft of torque over a broader engine speed range. The QX60 retains its 9-speed automatic and gains a transmission fluid cooler, bringing the tow rating to 6,000 lbs for every trim. Like the V6 before it, the 2-liter VC-Turbo runs on premium fuel. 

    The new powertrain slightly increases fuel efficiency to 22 city / 28 highway / 24 combined over last year's model specs of 20 city / 25 highway / 22 combined for front-wheel drive models. Compared to front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive models lose 1 mpg highway.

    The most direct competitor to the Infiniti QX60, the Buick Enclave, also moved to a 4-cylinder turbo for 2025, and we expect others in this segment to follow suit.

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    Kill those V6's.  People were sad to see the V8 go, I think the V6 is about 5 years behind it. 

    And what may accelerate the switch to EV's is that every gas car will be a 3 or 4 cylinder turbo and even performance cars like the M5 will be plug in hybrids and so freaking heavy, no one will really want it.  

    Drew Dowdell
    13 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    GM's take on this has been better though. The 2.5 Turbo-4s have better horsepower, significantly better torque, and better fuel economy than the V6 they replace. The Infiniti 2.0T does not. I'm betting that this engine will net worse fuel economy in the real world because you need to be deep into the boost all the time to get underway, all for a measly extra 16 lb-ft of torque. 

    • Like 1
    smk4565
    10 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    GM's turbo 4 is a better move, but that 3.6 V6 had issues anyway so I don't think it is as hard to replace, compared to the VQ engines that were great in their day but are past their prime now.  But everyone does this, and 2024 Mercedes E350 makes 13 less horsepower than a 2007 E350 and nearly 50 less hp than a 2012 E350.  The goal is all fuel economy and reducing emissions now, big engines are dead, and it's kind of sad.

    riviera74
    On 7/19/2024 at 1:57 PM, G. David Felt said:

    WOW, that SUV could so easily be a Buick too with the headlights / daytime trim lights.

    Except that the QX60 will never outsell a comparably equipped Enclave.  The Enclave is still better overall.  Even Nissan/Infiniti fans understand that.

    Yes, big engines are dead.  Then again, we do not live in the 1970s anymore, either.

    • Agree 1
    G. David Felt
    1 minute ago, riviera74 said:

    Except that the QX60 will never outsell a comparably equipped Enclave.  The Enclave is still better overall.  Even Nissan/Infiniti fans understand that.

    Yes, big engines are dead.  Then again, we do not live in the 1970s anymore, either.

    No matter what ICE fans say about EV never taking off, the days of big block engines is over and for those that have driven an EV and has the ability to charge at home, EVs make so much more sense than ICE.

    riviera74
    1 minute ago, G. David Felt said:

    No matter what ICE fans say about EV never taking off, the days of big block engines is over and for those that have driven an EV and has the ability to charge at home, EVs make so much more sense than ICE.

    True, but not all Americans can charge an EV at home.  Times do change; apartment complexes and condo complexes don't.

    • Agree 1
    G. David Felt
    8 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    True, but not all Americans can charge an EV at home.  Times do change; apartment complexes and condo complexes don't.

    I used to agree with that thinking, but at least here in the PNW, Condo Complexes have been embracing allowing Condo owners to install a charger in their garage much like my daughter has done or has built charging sections. Apartments too are now advertising that they have chargers, something the tech workers want so getting well paid folks to move in.

