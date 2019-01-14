Detroit 2019: 2019 RAM HD Trucks

At the North American Auto Show in Detroit, Ram released the details for the 2019 Ram HD Trucks. Ram jumps to the top of the class with a new 35,100 max tow rating and a 7,680 lbs. payload, the highest capacity for any diesel or gasoline pickup.

The Ram HD boasts an optional all-new 6.7 liter 6-cylinder Cummins Turbodiesel featuring 1000 lb-ft of torque at just 1,800 rpm. Horsepower is rated 400 hp at 2,800 rpm. A second variant of the Cummins Turbo Diesel also gets a performance boost with 370 horsepower @ 2,800 rpm and 850 lb.-ft. of torque @ 1,700 rpm. The standard engine on the Ram HD is 6.4 liter Hemi V8 delivering 410 hp at 5,600 rpm and 429 lb.-ft. of torque @ 4,000 rpm. Ram 3500 Heavy Duty models equipped with the 1,000 lb.-ft. high output Cummins 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel employ the Aisin AS69RC electronically controlled six-speed automatic , while Ram HDs powered by the standard output Cummins 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel are equipped with a significantly upgraded version of the 68RFE six-speed automatic transmission. RAM HDs powered by the Hemi V8 get a TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic.

2019 Ram Power Wagon is the most capable production off-road truck in the industry. The Power Wagon features a unique suspension, factory suspension lift, locking front and rear differentials, disconnecting sway bar and a 12,000-lb. winch. New to the Power Wagon is a 360 camera, which includes forward-view camera gridlines to help navigate obstacles. An all-new and integrated front-mounted WARN Zeon-12 winch features a unique fairlead and fairlead retainer with a new synthetic line that cannot kink, does not fray and is more maneuverable. The new line also cuts weight by 28 lbs. A Power Wagon content package continues to be available on Tradesman, which includes all the off-road equipment but keeps the Tradesman design elements.

For 2019, all-new features, technology and premium materials help the redesigned Ram Heavy Duty continue its interior leadership with quality, technology and luxury. Each trim level is uniquely characterized to reflect individual identity.



The new instrument panel combines a strong, structurally interlocking appearance, pushing the central controls up and toward the driver, improving overall reachability of system controls. The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty features the Uconnect 4C NAV on a 12-inch fully configurable touchscreen, which can display one application, such as the navigation map, across the whole 12-inch screen, or can be divided in half, operating two different applications at once. Redundant HVAC controls and a new enhanced-ergonomic switch bank deliver improved feedback and appearance.



The new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty features an available 7-inch, full-color, 3D animation-capable driver information display, with reconfigurable function that enables Ram truck drivers to personalize information inside the instrument cluster. The display is designed to visually communicate information, using graphics and text, quickly and easily.



Across all trim levels, the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty features push-button start and a redesigned rotary e-shifter dial (HEMI V8 only). The new shifter area also intelligently groups new feature buttons, including Hill Descent Control, axle lock and transfer case controls, when equipped.



An active noise cancellation system and acoustic glass reduce ambient cabin sounds by nearly 10 db – the quietest Ram Heavy Duty ever. The new HVAC system features 30 percent more air flow at lower noise levels, including larger front defroster vents for better performance. All-new in-duct electric heating elements on diesel models help speed cabin warmup on cold days, and larger system controls and new larger panel ducts work better with gloved hands.



With up to 258 liters of interior storage volume on the exclusive Mega Cab including two bins behind the rear seats, the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty offers more than 120-percent additional storage capacity versus the closest competitor. A reimagined center console is a usable, complex piece of art with more than 12 different storage combinations. Up from 19.7 to 22.6 liters, the console includes a wider docking area with optional wireless charging, which can hold a small tablet or smartphone. A three-position sliding cup-holder tray can be stowed under the center armrest to reveal a deep storage tub designed to hold a 15-inch laptop



To keep devices charged, five USB ports assist in the center console type-C ports for faster communication and charging. Up to three 115-volt household plugs are available (three-prong). One in the first row and one in the second row. All outlets now handle up to 400 watts to charge or power tools quickly.

The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty is built at the Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant in Coahuila, Mexico.