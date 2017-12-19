Ahead of the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Jeep released images of the refreshed 2019 Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk.

By far the largest change is the face which now more closely resembles the Jeep Grand Cherokee and new Jeep Compass. The front light clusters have been merged into a single unit and are no longer low in the bumper with turn signal "brows" in a separate cluster. The rear hatch is no longer a giant flat slab, gaining more contouring and updated tail light clusters. Interior of the Cherokee looks to be a carry over.

Jeep hasn't released any information on powertrain. The current Jeep Cherokee is powered by either a 184 hp 2.4 liter 4-cylinder or a 271 hp 3.2 liter V6. A new 2.0T 4-cylinder from the 2018 Jeep Wrangler that debuted at the 2017 LA Auto Show could make an appearence.

The 2019 Jeep Cherokee will be fully revealed on January 16th at the Cobo Center in Detroit.

Click here follow all 2018 Detroit Auto Show news.