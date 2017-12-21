Infiniti will debut a new concept car at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January. Today the company released a teaser image of the coming concept sedan.

Unlike most teaser images that show a silhouette or just a glowing headlight, Infiniti opted for a white car on a white background. This allows us to see a little bit more detail. The current Infiniti signature grille appears to be gone, replaced with a deep sulking one with a finely finned intake somewhat reminiscent of the front turbine on a jet engine. Inside rests a prominent and very three dimensional Infiniti logo. Behind that are deep cut-lines in the hood that flow back into the fender.

Infiniti says that this concept will evolve the traditional sedan formula around new compact engine architecture, allowing for a longer cabin, balance proportions, and muscular stance.

The Infiniti Concept will be unveiled in the Cobo Center in Detroit on January 15th 2018 at 12:35 pm est.

