Volkswagen has dropped some new sketches of the upcoming 2019 Jetta that will debut next month at the Detroit Auto Show.

Compared to the current model, the redesigned Jetta looks to be more upscale. The front end comes with a hexagonal grille shape, sculpted hood, and angled headlights. Along the side is a pronounced character line and lowered roofline. The back comes with an integrated spoiler for the trunk and a dual exhaust system with chrome accents - likely on higher trims. Inside, the Jetta looks to be somewhat luxurious with an improved design for the dash, optional digital instrument cluster, and a large infotainment screen that is angled to the driver.

Power will come from a turbocharged 1.4L four-cylinder producing 150 horsepower - the same engine found in the current Jetta. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic.

Source: Volkswagen