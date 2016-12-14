Volkswagen Teases Another I.D. Concept

We were a bit worried about Volkswagen's showing at Detroit was only going to be the long-wheelbase Tiguan. But there is another vehicle that will be shown alongside.

Volkswagen has released some teaser shots of the next I.D. concept and it looks like it will be a van - something akin to the Microbus judging from one of the pictures. The concept will be using Volkswagen's upcoming MEB (Modular Electric Drive) and use two electric motors - one up front and another in the back. This will provide all-wheel drive.

This concept will also feature self-driving technology where a driver can press a button and steering wheel will retract. Various sensors, cameras, and lasers to analyze the road ahead and allow the vehicle to drive itself.

ICON OF THE NEW ERA OF ELECTRIC DRIVE: VOLKSWAGEN PRESENTS ANOTHER I.D. FAMILY MODEL IN DETROIT

Show car has two electric motors and all-wheel drive Design icon features multi-functional, flexible interior Wolfsburg, 22 December 2016, 8AM –At the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS, 8 to 22 January) in Detroit, Volkswagen will present a new I.D. family model – a multi-functional vehicle for a new era. The concept vehicle forges links between the legendary origins of the Volkswagen brand and its electrifying future. Like the I.D., this concept is also based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB), and so it shows the potential and bandwidth of the MEB.

Since the presentation of the I.D. at the Paris International Motor Show in September of this year, these initials have stood for a new generation of fully connected, all-electric vehicles from Volkswagen. The I.D. also stands for purity in design language, form, and character as well as typical Volkswagen attention to detail and ideal use of interior space.

This I.D. concept vehicle will also be able to drive fully autonomously in the future. Press lightly on the Volkswagen logo, and the electrically retractable steering wheel disappears into the dashboard. While the driver relaxes, laser scanners, ultrasonic and radar sensors and cameras monitor other road users and the surroundings.

The I.D. concept vehicle in Detroit forges links between the legendary origins of the Volkswagen brand and its electrifying future. Its overall concept is revolutionary. It combines ample space for travel with a long electric driving range, to usher a new feeling of freedom – with zero emissions – and a new era of mobility.



