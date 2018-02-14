Geneva 2018: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Gets More

Mercedes will debut the 2019 C-Class at the Geneva Motor Show next month, with sales beginning late this year in the U.S.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Offers Improved Performance & Safety Innovations

Feb 13, 2018 – Stuttgart/Geneva: The Mercedes-Benz C-Class in its current generation was Mercedes-Benz's top-selling model in its fourth year on sale with worldwide sales topping 415,000 in 2017. The newly updated C-Class Sedan celebrates its world premiere with increased power and extended driver assistance systems. Among the highlights are a new, more powerful, and efficient engine that increases output by 14 horsepower and the extended suite of Intelligent Drive features shared with the Mercedes- Benz E-Class. The facelifted 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan will celebrate its World Premiere at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show and will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2018.

The newly refreshed C-Class combines emotion with intelligence. The vehicle's appearance is defined in particular by its redesigned front and the new design of the LED headlamps and taillamps, now standard.

The front and rear bumpers have been redesigned and the vehicle equipped with AMG-Line features a diamond radiator grille as standard. These new designs render the vehicle's exterior even more expressive and lend an even more dynamic character. The front bumper features a chrome-plated trim as part of the standard vehicle. In conjunction with the AMG Line Exterior the vehicle sports an AMG front bumper with a new geometry and at the rear the insert in in the diffuser comes in a new design. The rear bumper on the Sedan has a new lower section; geometry, trim and tailpipe trim vary according to the selected equipment.

The design of the headlamps and taillamps is defined by clear-lined contours. Exquisitely crafted details add highlights and underscore the modern character. The C-Class is now equipped with LED headlamps and taillamps as standard. An LED Intelligent Light System with High Performance headlamps and ULTRA WIDE high beam is optionally available.

The paint color spectrum has been enhanced with the addition of Mojave Silver Metallic and Emerald Green Metallic. Additionally, the standard 17" twin 5-spoke wheel is new as well.

Interior design: exquisite fine-tuning

The sporty interior exudes class, featuring flowing forms in a new interpretation of modern luxury.

The center console is characterized by an elegant flowing trim, now available in Natural Grain Walnut Wood or Natural Grain Grey Oak Wood. The 3D real wood veneer in the center console combines a hand-crafted character with a modern feel. Magma Grey/Black upholstery is newly available for the interior, as is Saddle Brown and Silk Beige/Black for the AMG-Line Interior.

The KEYLESS START function is standard and the start/stop button comes in a new turbine-look design. The vehicle key also features a new design.

The display concept: fully digital instrument display available as an option

The C-Class adopts the display concept of the current S-Class, with an optional fully digital instrument display offering the three different display styles "Classic," "Sport" and "Progressive."

The screen options at a glance:

Instrument cluster: The basic model features a classic two-tube instrument cluster. Between the tubes there is a 5.5-inch color display (resolution: 383 x 600 pixels). The display style here is "Classic."

The fully digital instrument display is optionally available. The screen has a 12.3- inch diagonal and offers high resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels. The cutting-edge screen design offers the three very different display styles: "Classic," "Sport" and "Progressive." The styles can be switched quickly according to personal tastes or to suit the selected interior. Alongside certain menu items such as trip data or consumption figures, the driver can now additionally view the navigation display data or the ECO display in the instrument cluster. The latter supports the driver in adopting a fuel-efficient driving style.

Central display: The multimedia screen above the center console is also available in two sizes. The C 300 and C 300 4MATIC Sedans are standard-equipped with a 7- inch display screen. Newly available is the optional 10.25-inch COMAND® display screen.

As with the instrument cluster, a choice of three display styles is also available here. The state-of-the-art mode of presentation enables the displayed information to be grasped intuitively. For example, clear and informative graphics accompany the text information under the "Vehicle" menu item.

The C-Class Sedan is also enhanced with a new multifunction leather steering wheel with Touch Control Buttons that respond to swiping motions like the screen of a smartphone. They enable the driver to control the functions of the instrument cluster and of the entire infotainment system without having to take their hands off the steering wheel. The driver can also now operate DISTRONIC and cruise control directly from the steering wheel.

The infotainment system can additionally be operated via the touchpad with controller (new: haptic feedback) in the center console or by means of voice control. Vehicle functions such as the seating heating can now also be operated by voice control. The optional head-up display is now adjustable throughout an even larger range.

Intelligent Drive: state-of-the-art active safety

The updated C-Class features the latest driver assistance systems available in the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, offering the driver cooperative support and providing for a higher standard of active safety than its predecessor. The C-Class is able to drive semi-autonomously in certain situations. To do this, it keeps a close eye on the traffic situation; improved camera and radar systems allow it to see up to 1,640 feet ahead. The vehicle's surroundings are scanned by radar across a distance of up to 820 feet to the front, 130 feet to the sides, and 260 feet to the rear, while with the camera a range of up to 1,640 feet is possible to the front, including 295 feet in 3D. The C-Class also uses map and navigation data for assistance functions. For example, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC (as part of the Driver Assistance package) is able to support the driver in numerous situations on the basis of map information and predictively adjust the speed, for example when approaching bends, junctions or roundabouts. Other new developments include the intuitive Active Lane Change Assist and Active Emergency Stop Assist as functions of Active Steering Assist.

The redesigned C-Class comes with extended Active Brake Assist as standard. Depending on the situation, this can help to mitigate the consequences of rear-end collisions with slow-moving, stopping or stationary vehicles ahead. This function operates even with crossing pedestrians and cyclists or prevents collisions altogether.

The multimedia systems: customized information and music offerings

The C-Class comes as standard with a multimedia system featuring two USB ports, an SD card reader, Bluetooth connection and media interface.

The latest-generation COMAND® Online system (optional) boasts fast 3D hard-disc navigation with topographic map display, photo-realistic 3D buildings, and 3D map rotations. Comprehensive information is displayed on the navigation map. For example, in addition to real-time traffic density information, it can include Car-to-X Communication warning messages, the weather, filling stations including current fuel prices, and free parking spaces.

With the Concierge service (available as a subscription service), MercedesMe Connect customers have a host of individual services at their disposal: from making restaurant reservations and obtaining tips about tourist routes, to gathering information on cultural or sporting events and sending navigation destinations directly to the vehicle.

Mobile devices corresponding to the Qi standard can be charged conveniently while on the move with the optional NFC wireless charging system. The charging surface in the quick storage tray at the front of the center console is also suitable for large smartphones.

The C-Class Sedan is equipped with a FrontBass® 5-speaker Audio System as standard and with the Burmester® Premium Sound System available as an option.

More powerful, more efficient engine

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will also benefit from a new 2.0-liter inline-4 turbo engine that produces 255 hp (vs. 241 previously) and 273 lb-ft of torque, an increase in 14 hp. The Sedan is also equipped with a 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission that affords a dynamic driving experience.

The C-Class Sedan is produced at four plants on four continents, including the lead plant in Bremen (Germany), East London (South Africa), Tuscaloosa (USA) and Beijing (China). The facelifted 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan will celebrate its World Premiere at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show and will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2018.