Geneva 2018: Hyundai Kona Electric is Somehow More Funky

No word on Hyundai is planning to launch the Kona EV in Europe. We expect Hyundai to make some announcement on the Kona EV for the U.S. at the New York Auto Show later in the month.

Recharging is said to take around 6 hours and 10 minutes for the standard model and 9 hours and 40 minutes for the long-range model. Hyundai doesn't say if this is when the model is plugged into a 240V charger or not. When plugged into a 100-kW DC fast charger, it will take 54 minutes for both models to get an 80 percent charge.

Hyundai will be offering two versions of the Kona EV. The standard model uses a 133 horsepower electric motor and 39.2-kWh battery pack that will give a max range of 186 miles on the new Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP). A Long-range version packs 201 horsepower from its electric motor and 64-kWh battery pack. Max range is said to be 292 miles on the WLTP cycle.

Styling for the large part is the same as the regular Kona. The only real difference is up front where the grille is closed off and features a little door hiding the charging point. Other design changes include a two-tone roof and 17-inch alloy wheels. For the interior, Hyundai has added a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a push-button gear selector.

When Hyundai unveiled the Kona subcompact crossover last year, they said an electric variant would be following. Today, the Korean automaker has unveiled the Kona EV before its official debut next week at the Geneva Motor Show.

With the launch of the All-New Kona Electric, Hyundai Motor is offering the first fully-electric subcompact SUV on the European market.

The All-New Kona Electric is a car of no compromise, combining Hyundai’s progressive SUV style and a zero-emission electric powertrain.

The new model in Hyundai’s eco line-up is available with two different powertrain versions, offering an outstanding range of up to 470 kilometres.

The first fully-electric subcompact SUV features a unique exterior design with closed grille and a dedicated centre console in the interior for intuitive operation of the shift-by-wire module.

The All-New Kona Electric carries the same expressive design and 'go-anywhere' attitude of the regular Kona.

Thanks to its roominess, the All-New Kona Electric is a versatile car, making it suitable for everyday use.

The new seven-inch supervision cluster provides relevant driving information, additionally the combiner head-up display projects it directly to the driver’s line of sight.

The All-New Kona Electric offers a wide range of active Hyundai SmartSense safety features.

27 February 2018 - With the All-New Kona Electric, Hyundai Motor is offering the first fully-electric subcompact SUV on the European market combining the two hottest automotive trends - eco-mobility and SUV style.

"Hyundai Motor is already leading in future mobility solutions. By launching our All-New Kona Electric, we are pushing our ambitious eco car strategy forward. It's a car of no compromise - combining an SUV body type with electric-mobility. It represents Hyundai's progressive character. With Hyundai Motor, the future is now!"

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann

Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe

Established SUV brand with a progressive mind set

The All-New Kona Electric is the latest addition to the successful family reinforcing the company’s leadership in the eco-car segment. It merges the strengths of SUV with the power of electric powertrains. Hyundai is the first automotive brand in Europe to make a fully-electric subcompact SUV available to everyone. By already offering the broadest range of powertrains, Hyundai is at the forefront of eco-mobility. The company marketed the first mass-produced fuel-cell vehicle, the ix35 Fuel Cell, and recently introduced its successor, the All-New NEXO. Additionally, the IONIQ is the first car available with three different electric powertrains in one body type. Winning several prestigious accolades from media and industry organisations, the IONIQ is one of the most awarded eco-cars in Europe. The success story of Hyundai’s SUV range began 17 years ago with the launch of the Santa Fe. Since 2001 Hyundai has sold more than 1.5 million units of Santa Fe, Grand Santa Fe, Tucson and All-New Kona in Europe. They all carry the dynamic, progressive style of Hyundai and make it an established brand in this still-growing segment.

A car of no compromise

The All-New Kona Electric enables customers to combine the two fastest growing automotive trends – electrification and SUV style. It carries the same expressive design and 'go-anywhere' attitude of the regular Kona. The fully-electric version reflects the individual lifestyle of modern customers who, benefit from great fun-to-drive and the low environmental impact of a fully-electric car. The completely new platform of the Kona enables a space-saving integration of the battery packs without compromising the roominess.

The power of All-New Kona Electric: You define it.

The All-New Kona Electric features two different powertrain versions, offering customers one of the most powerful electric motors. The long-range battery version provides driving range of up to 470 kilometres*, delivering a maximum output of 204 PS (150 kW). With a battery capacity of 39,2 kWh, the basic version drives up to 300km* on a single charge with the motor delivering 135PS (99 kW). With 395 Nm of immediate torque and an acceleration of 7.6 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h, the All-New Kona Electric provides a real fun-to-drive experience.

Progressive design

The All-New Kona Electric adopts the expressive-looking and powerful front from the regular Kona. The key design differentiator is the closed grille which gives a clean and stylish appearance, while also enhancing aerodynamics. Another characteristic element of the front design is the Composite Light enhancing the visual impact, with the LED Daytime Running Lights positioned on top of the LED headlights. The Kona Electric’s two-tone roof and the choice of seven distinctive exterior colours underline the personal style of its driver.

Electric drive feeling

A special feature of the All-New Kona Electric is the shift-by-wire operation module which enables an intuitive operation of the electric powertrain. The adjustable regenerative braking system allows the driver to adjust the intensity of the regenerative braking by using the paddle shifts behind the steering wheel. The system recuperates additional energy when possible. Drivers also benefit from the large seven-inch supervision cluster, which displays key information about the car’s driving performance and, in addition, the combiner head-up display shows relevant driving information directly to the driver’s line of sight.

Connected and caring

The All-New Kona Electric offers a wide range of connectivity features, such as the infotainment system which integrates navigation, media and connectivity features, e.g. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Wireless Charging. The new eco-model in Hyundai’s line-up is equipped with the company’s latest active safety and driving assistance technologies, called SmartSense: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Collision Warning including Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Intelligent Speed Limit Warning and Lane Following Assist.