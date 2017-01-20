Subaru Teases Production XV For Geneva

Last year's Geneva Motor Show saw Subaru introduce the XV concept, giving us a preview of what to expect with the next-generation model. Today, Subaru has revealed a teaser for next-generation XV (Crosstrek to us in the states).
Unlike some of Subaru's past attempts of taking a concept and making into a watered-down production model, the next XV looks to be very faithful to the concept's design.
Subaru is keeping many details quiet, but we can guess some of them.
- Using the new platform that underpins the Impreza
- Power coming for a 2.0L four-cylinder and the choice of either a five-speed manual or CVT
- Less spartan interior and all new infotainment system
We'll have more details on the XV when it debuts in March.
Source: Subaru
Press Release is on Page 2
Tokyo, January 23, 2017 – Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (FHI), the manufacturer of Subaru automobiles, today announced that the all-new Subaru XV will make its world debut at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show to be held in Switzerland (Press day: March 7 – 8 / Open to the public: March 9 – 19, 2017).
The all-new Subaru XV will be unveiled at the press conference scheduled for 11:00 AM (Central European Time) on March 7 at Subaru booth following a speech by FHI President & CEO, Yasuyuki Yoshinaga.
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator