Subaru Teases Production XV For Geneva

Last year's Geneva Motor Show saw Subaru introduce the XV concept, giving us a preview of what to expect with the next-generation model. Today, Subaru has revealed a teaser for next-generation XV (Crosstrek to us in the states).

Unlike some of Subaru's past attempts of taking a concept and making into a watered-down production model, the next XV looks to be very faithful to the concept's design.

Subaru is keeping many details quiet, but we can guess some of them.

Using the new platform that underpins the Impreza

Power coming for a 2.0L four-cylinder and the choice of either a five-speed manual or CVT

Less spartan interior and all new infotainment system

We'll have more details on the XV when it debuts in March.

Source: Subaru

