VinFast Becomes Vietnam's First Global Automaker

VinFast will begin a pilot production program at a plant near Hanoi in March, with full-scale production to take place in September. Alongside these two models, VinFast will also produce an electric scooter, a version of the Vauxhall Viva city car, and an electric bus. The company is hoping to export models sometime in the near future, though it is not said which markets the company is considering.

If you're wondering why the sedan looks like a BMW 5-Series and the SUV like a BMW X5, that's due to VinFast using the last-generation platforms of those respective models. According to Autocar, VinFast has "future-proofed" the platforms to meet all global regulations, including side-impact and pedestrian. Power will come from BMW's 2.0L N20 turbo engines producing either 175 or 220 horsepower. The engines will not have BMW's Valvetronic variable valve timing system. This will be paired with an eight-speed ZF transmission.

For being their first models, the designs don't look half-baked. This comes down to VinFast reaching out to four major Italian car design houses to give design proposals and then allowing the people of Vietnam to vote for the winner. ItalDesign won the vote, but VinFast selected Pininfarina to do the finishing work. Both the sedan and SUV share a number of design traits such as the chrome V emblem with a set of chrome bars sitting on either side; LED daytime running lights, and faux mesh inserts for the bumper.

A new automaker will be making its global debut next month at the Paris Motor Show. VinFast, Vietnam's first automaker will be showing off a new sedan and SUV.

VinFast Honours Vietnam's Proud and Dynamic Beauty Through Creativity and World-Class Design

Debut models feature perfectly balanced proportions with a contemporary, timeless design reflecting the Vietnam’s proud and dynamic beauty

Distinctive front grille incorporates asymmetric VF motif

Sedan and SUV represent the powerful, progressive spirit of a new, energetic and developing Vietnam

VinFast makes its global debut with the presentation of two world premiere models at the Paris Motor Show on 2 October 2018

Hanoi, 10 September 2018 – The first two cars from new Vietnamese car company, VinFast, display its philosophy of ‘Vietnamese – Style – Safety – Creativity – Pioneering’ through a world-class design language developed with the world-renowned Pininfarina design team in Italy. The two premium models – a sedan and a SUV – will be given their world premieres at the Paris Motor Show on 2 October 2018.

From a starting point of exceptional proportions, designers from VinFast and Pininfarina created timeless cars that each feature a long wheelbase and elegant, truly inspiring styling. A long bonnet, classic trunk and horizontal body lines create a symmetrical, sophisticated and elegant beauty for the premium sedan. The SUV’s more muscular bonnet and bold, purposeful character lines endows it with a more sporty identity, as if it is poised to break free.

One specific highlight of the debutant’s design language is prominent at the front of both its new cars. The chrome V emblem at the centre of the grille is confidently and distinctively symmetric. To the right is a horizontal chrome splint that combines with the LED daytime running lights to create an italicised F-motif, representing the second syllable of VinFast, and a unique asymmetric flourish. From the central V emblem radiates the bold and lean crease lines that run over the bonnet, creating a fresh and modern look, reflecting the pride of Vietnam’s first car manufacturer to reach for the world.

“The strong, distinguishable design, enhanced by elegant lines and refined details, gives our cars several distinctive highlights,” explains David Lyon, Director of Design at VinFast. “First and foremost, these emanate around the V logo in the grille which references the country of Vietnam, as well as the Vingroup and VinFast brands. In conjunction with Pininfarina, we have carefully sculptured each body line to express the natural beauty of Vietnam and the warm-hearted and dynamic characteristics of its people through a modern and world-class design language.”

The proud and energetic styling of the VinFast sedan and SUV are also heavily influenced by the new company’s progressive approach to design. Breaking all traditional car development rules, VinFast gave the people of Vietnam the opportunity to determine the styling direction at the very start of the design process. More than 62,000 people voted when presented with 20 design sketches from four world-renowned Italian car design houses. Starting with ItalDesign’s winning concepts, the cars’ designs have since been developed and completed by Pininfarina. Designed for the Vietnamese people based on a selection made by the Vietnamese people, these debut VinFast models can truly be regarded as national products of Vietnam, embracing the pride and ambition of its citizens.

As planned, just a year since the public design vote, VinFast will present the sedan and SUV on the international stage at the Paris Motor Show (press conference: 10.45am* CET on 2 October 2018), before introducing them to the Vietnamese public at the end of the year.

With its debut in Paris, VinFast will become Vietnam’s first automotive manufacturer to participate in a major international motor show, signalling the confidence, pioneering approach and global outlook of a new and energetic brand.