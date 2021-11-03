Ford Beats GM to the E-Crate Game!!!

Ford today previewed the future of auto restoration at the 2021 SEMA show with the official reveal of the Eluminator F-100 AWD electric pickup truck. This truck demonstrates the power of Ford Performance e-crate motors that customers can buy and use to go emission free with zero tailpipes.

This 1978 Ford F-100 pickup features the 2021 Mustange Mach-E GT Performance Powertrain. Two electric motors drive the front and rear wheels with a combined 480 HP / 634 lb-ft of torque as limited by the controller for this installation. This is the first e-crate motor from Ford Performance Parts with much more to come.

The Ford Performance e-crate motor (Part # M-90000-MACH-E) is available now at $3,900 each. As part of a $50 billion global market annually, Ford looks to cash in on the performance crowd supplying e-crate motors, controllers, and so much more for your restoration to the electric world. Each motor is sold producing 281 HP / 317 lb-ft of torque by default and can be customized per installation/personalized.

To quote Ford press Release:

The all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept, designed and created by Ford Performance, was built in collaboration with MLe Racecars and sits on a custom chassis by the Roadster Shop. It’s painted in Avalanche Gray with Cerakote Copper accents applied by Brand X Customs, while the interior features a billet aluminum dash by JJR Fabrication and avocado-tanned leather upholstery by MDM Upholstery. It’s fitted with custom 19x10-inch billet aluminum three-piece wheels by Forgeline wrapped in Michelin® Latitude® Sport 275/45-19 high-performance tires.

Over time, Ford Performance plans to develop a wide list of components based on the Eluminator powertrain in conjunction with industry leading performance manufactures, including battery systems, controllers, traction inverters and more as Ford closes the loop on full turnkey electrification solutions. This seems to be a focus much like GM's Connect & Cruise powertrain systems of which GM has committed to also having e-crate solutions available in the future.

Ford is very excited about the future and had many other electric turn key solutions being shown off at SEMA 2021 including their 1,400 HP Mustang Mach-E which they believe will hit 200 MPH at Bonneville Speed Week Summer of 2022.

QUOTE:

“The fact is, electric performance is fun, and as the industry moves toward electric vehicles, motorsports and the performance aftermarket will too,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance. “Just as Ford is committed to leading the electric revolution on the product side, Ford Performance is equally committed to winning on the performance and motorsports front.”

This past weekend, Ford’s Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, an electric-powered exhibition dragster prepared by Ford Performance and MLe Racecars, demonstrated its quickness at the NHRA Nationals in Las Vegas. All-Electric-Ford-F-100-Eluminator-Concept-Truck-B-Roll.mp4

