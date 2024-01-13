Jump to content
  • Anthony Fongaro
    Anthony Fongaro

    By Anthony Fongaro

    Toyota Puts the GR Corolla Engine in the Small Lexus LBX Morizo MM Concept Car

      The Lexus LBX is getting the 1.6-liter three-cylinder producing 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft.

    Lexus has finally put the GR Yaris and GR Corolla's three-cylinder engine in one of their vehicles. This time around, the engine is in the LBX, an upgrade to the Yaris Cross. The full name is the Lexus LBX Morizo RR. The LBX was launched last year, with this version of the LBX creating 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. This debuted at the Tokyo Auto Salon as a concept car.

    The LBX is smaller than the UX in the United States but is significantly more powerful. Toyota gave the Lexus the Morizo moniker, something interesting since that's the nickname of Toyota's chairman, Akio Toyoda. Although the GR Corolla comes with a six-speed manual transmission, this version of the LBX comes with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. 

    The torque-converter gearbox also debuted at Tokyo Auto Salon in the 2024 GR Yaris. The LBX's transmission uses all transmission to all four wheels. Lexus has given the LBX Mirozo RR 19-inch wheels, a wider body, and stiffer suspension. There's a MacPherson strut front suspension and a double-wishbone rear. As a nod to Akio Toyoda's favorite color, there are many yellow accents. As of now, Lexus has not said if they would put the LBX Morizo RR into production or if they intend to keep it a concept car. 

