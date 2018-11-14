Aston Martin Teases Their Upcoming DBX Crossover

Aston Martin is the latest automaker to join the SUV craze as they have revealed a development prototype for the upcoming DBX.

The DBX name should sound familiar to some as Aston introduced a concept with the same name at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show. While the concept took a Vantage and gave it a slightly higher ride height, the prototype embraces a practical five-door layout. Oddly, the overall shape reminds us slightly of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The front end is pure Aston with a grille design seen on other models and slim headlights.

Aston is being coy on other details about the DBX. We expect it to use a new platform that will underpin the upcoming Lagonda sedan and SUV. At launch, the DBX will come equipped with either a V8 or V12 engine. We expect a hybrid powertrain to come in the future considering where the DBX will be built (St. Athan air base in Wales), will become the “home of electrification” for the brand.

“Seeing a DBX development prototype in action is a momentous chapter in the story of our first SUV, for it is the moment it really comes alive. DBX is so much more than ‘just’ an SUV; it will be the first model built at our brand-new facility in St Athan. As such, it is very much the start of a bold new era in the company’s long history,” said Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer.

Aston is planning to launch the DBX towards the end of 2019.

