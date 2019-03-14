Jump to content
    Bond Going Green

      The next film will feature an Aston Martin Rapide E

    The legendary character of James Bond is going green in the next film. But don't worry about Bond being put into a Pruis, the spy's ride will be an Aston Martin Rapide E sporting 602 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque. Only 155 Rapide Es will be built retailing at £250,000 ($331,822).

    The Rapide E has a top speed of 155 mph and can reach 60 from 0 in 4 seconds for fast getaways while the Pirelli P Zero tires feature sound deadening to make the vehicle as quiet as possible when sneaking up on villains. 

    The move is a push by director Cary Joji Fukunaga who is described as "a total tree-hugger". 

    The release of next Bond movie has been set back months by script re-writes and replacement of the original director.  Rami Malek who recently starred as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody is reportedly in talks to be the next Bond villain. 

    Aston Martin's ties with the Bond franchise goes back to 1964 when Bond drove an Aston Marti DB5 in Goldfinger. 

    Source: The Guardian

    dfelt

    So then 7 to 10 of them will be sold to the Bond Movie set. After all gotta protect Bond! I can totally see this for the bond series, be interesting to see how they incorporate the ultra quiet Rapid E into what used to be noisy ICE versions. 🤔

    Robert Hall

    Interesting.. I wonder if one of AM's newer hypercars will appear like the Valkyrie...Fukunaga should be good as director, hopefully writing also (the first season of True Detective which he was involved with was excellent).    Rami Malek as a villain, though?  Ick...

    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Interesting.. I wonder if one of AM's newer hypercars will appear like the Valkyrie...Fukunaga should be good as director, hopefully writing also (the first season of True Detective which he was involved with was excellent).    Rami Malek﻿ as a villain, though?  Ick...

    What, this does not scream VILLIAN to you?

    Maybe more Creeper?

    rami-malek.jpg

