Bond Going Green

The legendary character of James Bond is going green in the next film. But don't worry about Bond being put into a Pruis, the spy's ride will be an Aston Martin Rapide E sporting 602 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque. Only 155 Rapide Es will be built retailing at £250,000 ($331,822).

The Rapide E has a top speed of 155 mph and can reach 60 from 0 in 4 seconds for fast getaways while the Pirelli P Zero tires feature sound deadening to make the vehicle as quiet as possible when sneaking up on villains.

The move is a push by director Cary Joji Fukunaga who is described as "a total tree-hugger".

The release of next Bond movie has been set back months by script re-writes and replacement of the original director. Rami Malek who recently starred as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody is reportedly in talks to be the next Bond villain.

Aston Martin's ties with the Bond franchise goes back to 1964 when Bond drove an Aston Marti DB5 in Goldfinger.

Related: