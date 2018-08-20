Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Audi Drops Manual Option for 2019 A4 and A5

      Hurry now!

    For a time, you could order an Audi A4 or A5 with a manual transmission at no-cost. But that option will be going away when the 2019 models begin arriving at dealers.

    Car and Driver reports that low demand for the option has Audi pulling off the option sheet. Audi points out that only five percent of U.S. buyers picked an A4 with a manual transmission. The news isn't that surprising as more automakers are dropping them due to low demand and automatic transmissions returning better fuel economy figures.

    If you really want to get your hands on an A4 or A5 manual, you might want to hurry to your nearest Audi dealer. Car and Driver says there is still a sizable amount in inventory.

    Source: Car and Driver


    Go to articles Audi

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Sizable amount of Inventory? :rofl: Checked the 5 washington state dealers.

    Bellevue has 1 

    image.png

    Everyone else has none. Such choices. :P  

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ykX
    10 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Sizable amount of Inventory? :rofl: Checked the 5 washington state dealers.

    Bellevue has 1 

    image.png

    Everyone else has none. Such choices. :P  

    In a 100 mile radius from where i live there are 16 manual A4s and 9 A5s.

    I wonder what are the chances of them being sold, A4 in premium trim doesn't strike me as car a manual driving enthusiast would buy.  

    Edited by ykX

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    1 hour ago, ykX said:

    In a 100 mile radius from where i live there are 16 manual A4s and 9 A5s.

    I wonder what are the chances of them being sold, A4 in premium trim doesn't strike me as car a manual driving enthusiast would buy.  

    Agree, I suspect you will find manual enthusiast looking to pick up a deeply discounted model come the end of this year. I would not be surprised to see 10K plus off to move these auto's as there are so few people who drive a manual now.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    i think a lot of folks like to drive manuals including me, but unless its a toy car (ie third car) i can't see owning another.  why?  traffic.  TRAFFIC.

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept