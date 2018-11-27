Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Audi TT Sedan is Off the Table

      On second thought...

    Earlier this month, we reported in the rumorpile that Audi was working on making the next-generation TT a four-door coupe. It would become the sole TT model within the next couple of years as the brand found it hard to justify doing a next-generation coupe and convertible. But it seems Audi isn't planning one.

    "Where the recent stories came from, I don’t know. I don’t know about a four-door TT," said Peter Oberndorfer, Audi's head of communications to CarAdvice.

    Oberndorfer did reveal that Audi at one time was considering a TT family that would have included a sedan. But plans would be scrapped due to the problems in trying to make it somewhat practical.

    “I think the TT is an icon, and to do a family [car] out of that is quite difficult. And especially in these times where we have to concentrate more and more, because we have to do gasoline and diesels on the one side, and electrification on the other side. So you have to concentrate more and more and think about what you can do and what you can afford. So we’re quite happy with one TT at the moment," he said.

    Source: CarAdvice

    Edited by William Maley


    Go to articles Audi

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    balthazar

    balthazar 4,423

    Posted (edited)

    Makes sense to build it as a 4-dr- audi only managed to find 83 buyers for the TT in August. It's completely dead- it needs something (or -more sensibly- abrupt cancellation).

    Edited by balthazar

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×