Audi TT Sedan is Off the Table

Earlier this month, we reported in the rumorpile that Audi was working on making the next-generation TT a four-door coupe. It would become the sole TT model within the next couple of years as the brand found it hard to justify doing a next-generation coupe and convertible. But it seems Audi isn't planning one.

"Where the recent stories came from, I don’t know. I don’t know about a four-door TT," said Peter Oberndorfer, Audi's head of communications to CarAdvice.

Oberndorfer did reveal that Audi at one time was considering a TT family that would have included a sedan. But plans would be scrapped due to the problems in trying to make it somewhat practical.

“I think the TT is an icon, and to do a family [car] out of that is quite difficult. And especially in these times where we have to concentrate more and more, because we have to do gasoline and diesels on the one side, and electrification on the other side. So you have to concentrate more and more and think about what you can do and what you can afford. So we’re quite happy with one TT at the moment," he said.

Source: CarAdvice