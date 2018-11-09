Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Audi TT May Morph Into A Sedan

      Goodbye coupe and convertible

    Audi unveiled a four-door TT concept called the Sportback at the 2014 Paris Motor Show. Taking the overall sleek shape of the coupe, designers stretched the overall length and width to allow for two extra doors and a larger back seat. A new report from Auto Express says the four-door TT is coming and will take the place of the coupe and convertible within the next two years.

    The reason for the departure of the TT coupe and convertible is due to the diesel emission scandal. Due to the various penalties and fines, the Volkswagen group had to cancel a number of models and projects to save money. The next-generation TT coupe and convertible were likely on the chopping block due to low sales as buyers aren't interested in small sport cars. But Audi was somehow able to make a case to keep the TT as four-door 'coupe'. Auto Express says the design has been approved by management.

    The report doesn't say where the model will fit into Audi's lineup, but we suspect it will be priced slightly higher than the A3 sedan.

    Source: Auto Express


    balthazar

    No; I'm going to plow ahead and assume VW group 'can't sell' the TT and 'doesn't make any money on it' to boot. 😜

    A Horse With No Name
    balthazar said:

    It is sexy enough as a coupe. For Friday, i am just going to be happy to be alive and living in a country where I can enjoy cool cars.

    They have a Trabant on display at the Air Force Museum in Dayton. Now THAT is misery...and a car that doesn't need to exist in sedan form.

    smk4565

    Making the TT a sedan makes no sense.  They already have A3, A4, A6, A8 sedans and a 4-door A5 and a 4-door A7.  That is six 4-door cars!  And yes Mercedes has six 4-doors but I feel like they can kill the CLA or CLS and not miss a beat.  

    This is a move that just reaks of stupidity.

    A Horse With No Name
    smk4565 said:

    Stupidity is seldom a force to slow anyone down on this planet, automotive or otherwise. 

×