Rumorpile: Audi TT May Morph Into A Sedan

Audi unveiled a four-door TT concept called the Sportback at the 2014 Paris Motor Show. Taking the overall sleek shape of the coupe, designers stretched the overall length and width to allow for two extra doors and a larger back seat. A new report from Auto Express says the four-door TT is coming and will take the place of the coupe and convertible within the next two years.

The reason for the departure of the TT coupe and convertible is due to the diesel emission scandal. Due to the various penalties and fines, the Volkswagen group had to cancel a number of models and projects to save money. The next-generation TT coupe and convertible were likely on the chopping block due to low sales as buyers aren't interested in small sport cars. But Audi was somehow able to make a case to keep the TT as four-door 'coupe'. Auto Express says the design has been approved by management.

The report doesn't say where the model will fit into Audi's lineup, but we suspect it will be priced slightly higher than the A3 sedan.

Source: Auto Express