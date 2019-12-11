BMW brings Android Auto to its cars

BMW has announced that beginning in Mid-2020, Android Auto with wireless connection will be available to customers in 20 countries for all vehicles with BMW Operating System 7.0 (which is most of their current lineup). Android Auto functions will be viewable in the instrument cluster and heads up display as well as the main infotainment screen. Google Assistant can be activated with the touch of a button on the steering wheel.
No word yet on how the upgrade will be applied, but most likely you will need to take your compatible BMW to a dealership to have the software updated.
The list of Android phone compatible with the wireless Android Auto connection are below:
|Phone Make and Model
|Android Version
|Pixel or Pixel XL
|Android 8.0 or higher
|Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL
|Android 8.0 or higher
|Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL
|Android 8.0 or higher
|Nexus 5X or 6P
|Android 8.0 or higher
|Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+
|Android 9.0 or higher
|Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+
|Android 9.0 or higher
|Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10+
|Android 9.0 or higher
|Samsung Note 8, Note 9 and Note 10
|Android 9.0 or higher
