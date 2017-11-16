BMW Considers A Coupe Styled X7

BMW previewed their upcoming three-row crossover with the the X7 iPerformance concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show. There is now talk about adding a coupe-like design derivative known as the X8.

BMW’s head of development, Klaus Fröhlich told Autocar that the company is considering such a model, but there are no concrete plans for this.

“The sector is growing fast, so there will be opportunity, It is early to talk about X8, but one of the first decisions I made when I worked on product strategy was to take the X5 and make the X6," said Fröhlich.

“There is room for X8 – especially in markets like China – but there are no decisions yet. Each car must have a distinct character, and these are the sort of areas that take time to evaluate.”

Autocar reports discussions at the moment deal with the design. BMW is looking into either doing something like the X4 and X6 or designing a long-wheelbase variant that would free up space in the back to allow for a sweeping coupe roof. The latter option is said to be favored by many, but could make this project complex as it would make BMW create a new platform that will be a hybrid of the CLAR modular platform and the upcoming modular platform for Rolls-Royce.

No matter which design BMW decides to go with, the X8 is said to have seating for four or five people and provide a number of luxuries for those sitting in the back.

Source: Autocar