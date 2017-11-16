Jump to content
    BMW Considers A Coupe Styled X7

      Another one of BMW's plans has us shaking our heads

    BMW previewed their upcoming three-row crossover with the the X7 iPerformance concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show. There is now talk about adding a coupe-like design derivative known as the X8.

    BMW’s head of development, Klaus Fröhlich told Autocar that the company is considering such a model, but there are  no concrete plans for this.

    “The sector is growing fast, so there will be opportunity, It is early to talk about X8, but one of the first decisions I made when I worked on product strategy was to take the X5 and make the X6," said Fröhlich.

    “There is room for X8 – especially in markets like China – but there are no decisions yet. Each car must have a distinct character, and these are the sort of areas that take time to evaluate.”

    Autocar reports discussions at the moment deal with the design. BMW is looking into either doing something like the X4 and X6 or designing a long-wheelbase variant that would free up space in the back to allow for a sweeping coupe roof. The latter option is said to be favored by many, but could make this project complex as it would make BMW create a new platform that will be a hybrid of the CLAR modular platform and the upcoming modular platform for Rolls-Royce.

    No matter which design BMW decides to go with, the X8 is said to have seating for four or five people and provide a number of luxuries for those sitting in the back.

    Source: Autocar

    Edited by William Maley


    dfelt

    ATTENTION BMW: Coupe based CUV and Sedans are DEAD! People are tired of the loss of rear headroom, the overall design is blah and uninspiring. Plus have you looked at your recent sales numbers? They suck for the X series of Coupe based CUVs.

    Hello, Anyone still awake with a brain and not strung out on hallucinogens? <_<

    :stupid: :nono:

    oldshurst442

    BMW-X7-Concept-Frankfurt-04.jpg

     

    Holy phoque...that is atrocious!

    If I have to see this shyte on the road...coupe style or regular...I will gladly take hallucinogens so my eyes and brain could be numb to it!

     

    And maybe...just maybe..Id mellow out a tiny bit.

    Or maybe...Id get a bad trip out of it and get aggressive...

    And Id get poor ole Puff the Magic Dragon in a stranglehold

    And kick the shyte out of it! (Both the BMW and the purple dumb ass dragon!)

     

     

     

     

    dfelt
    30 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    If the do an X8 coupe, I wonder if M-B will respond w/ a coupe version of the GLS?   I'd like to see others get in the game...imagine a sleek Escalade fastback..

    No, We do not need a stupid looking room lossing coupe based Escalade. Leave it to the losing stupid Germans my ancestors that were too stupid to take on the world via economics and used mass murder and war to destroy the world and then stupid socialism to try and control it.

    Coupe Escalade is a No, Never, should not even be thought of.

    Sorry my friend, but hell no to the Coupe Escalade idea! :nono::stupid:<_<

    smk4565
    35 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    If the do an X8 coupe, I wonder if M-B will respond w/ a coupe version of the GLS?   I'd like to see others get in the game...imagine a sleek Escalade fastback..

    I think Mercedes considered a GLS coupe and ruled it out because it isn't really possible to do a sloping roofline 3 row vehicle.    BMW should forget the X8 and do an X9 4-row Crossover, with rear facing seats in the second row like a Maybach limo.

    oldshurst442
    2 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    :)

    cadillac-escalade-cdv.jpg

     Puff the Magic Dragon....lived by the sea!!!

    wbmZmzw.gif

    *****************************************************

    You know where you are???

    You're in the jungle baby!

    You're gonna die!

    Welcome to the jungle!

    serenity-now-gif-13.gif

     

    ryu-smash.gif?w=650

     

     

    oldshurst442
    28 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    No, We do not need a stupid looking room lossing coupe based Escalade. Leave it to the losing stupid Germans my ancestors that were too stupid to take on the world via economics and used mass murder and war to destroy the world and then stupid socialism to try and control it.

    Coupe Escalade is a No, Never, should not even be thought of.

    Sorry my friend, but hell no to the Coupe Escalade idea! :nono::stupid:<_<

    Not so fast...

    These are OK...

    28320650001_large.jpg

     

     

    30 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I think Mercedes considered a GLS coupe and ruled it out because it isn't really possible to do a sloping roofline 3 row vehicle.    BMW should forget the X8 and do an X9 4-row Crossover, with rear facing seats in the second row like a Maybach limo.

    You mean like a  Chrysler minivan?

    table-and-chairs.jpg

    NEAT IDEA!

     Add sliding doors to that with remote control

      And you got yourself a....great...MINIVAN...and then truly one could say...THE CADILLAC of MINIVANS  even though it be a Mercedes!!!

×