BMW iX3 Heading to Production Next Year

BMW unveiled the Concept iX3 at the Beijing Motor show in April of 2018. The overall look of the crossover is somewhat conventional, but with the traditional kidney grille being closed off for aerodynamic reasons and special aerodynamic wheels.

The production iX3 will be rear-wheel drive only and have a peak rating of 286 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. All of that power comes from a single motor. The motor is BMW's fifth-generation eDrive powertrain developed solely in house. BMW says that the technology used in this motor is scalable and thus can be used in different automotive segments.

The battery is a 74-kWh pack that is capable of powering the iX3 for 273 miles on the European WLTP cycle (EPA rating will be lower).

The iX3 will be built in Shenyang, China through a joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive starting in 2020.

Once the iX3 goes on the market, it will be BMW's first vehicle to be available in gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and pure electric drive configurations.