BMW Makes Apple CarPlay Free

In 2018, when BMW launched it's 7.0 operating system for its in-car infotainment, it included Apple Car Play for free for the first 12 months. After that, the owner was asked to pay $80 for a 1 year subscription to Car Play or $300 for a 240 month subscription. This caused a stir among BMW owners because Apple Car Play is included at no charge in nearly every other brand out there and because Apple doesn't charge manufacturers to use Apple CarPlay in their models. Models as basic as the Chevrolet Sonic have CarPlay as standard and without any subscription fees.
Now BMW has confirmed it is backing away from the subscription model in order to keep customers happy. All compatible 2019 and 2020 vehicles sold will be offered a free unlimited subscription once the initial 12 months are up. Older models that have CarPlay such as the i3, i8, 4-series, and older 2-series will have to pay for a lifetime subscription.
For now, Android users are still stuck without a solution as BMW does not support Android Auto in its vehicles yet.
