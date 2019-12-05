Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    BMW Makes Apple CarPlay Free

      ...The subscription model didn't work out...

    In 2018, when BMW launched it's 7.0 operating system for its in-car infotainment, it included Apple Car Play for free for the first 12 months.  After that, the owner was asked to pay $80 for a 1 year subscription to Car Play or $300 for a 240 month subscription. This caused a stir among BMW owners because Apple Car Play is included at no charge in nearly every other brand out there and because Apple doesn't charge manufacturers to use Apple CarPlay in their models. Models as basic as the Chevrolet Sonic have CarPlay as standard and without any subscription fees. 

    Now BMW has confirmed it is backing away from the subscription model in order to keep customers happy. All compatible 2019 and 2020 vehicles sold will be offered a free unlimited subscription once the initial 12 months are up. Older models that have CarPlay such as the i3, i8, 4-series, and older 2-series will have to pay for a lifetime subscription. 

    For now, Android users are still stuck without a solution as BMW does not support Android Auto in its vehicles yet. 

    Source: AutoCar

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Just another reason to NOT buy BMW. Behind in so many ways compared to the rest of the industry.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1

    Just another way to try to make recurring revenue that bit BMW in the arse.

    What is there that the app does that they would need to charge for? Sounds like they didn't understand how it worked. My Silverado MyLink has Apple CP and Android Auto apps preloaded, all it really does is allow your smartphone to connect to the in-car infotainment system to mirror your phone and like you stated, at no charge. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    5 minutes ago, USA-1 said:

    Just another way to try to make recurring revenue that bit BMW in the arse.

    What is there that the app does that they would need to charge for? Sounds like they didn't understand how it worked. My Silverado MyLink has Apple CP and Android Auto apps preloaded, all it really does is allow your smartphone to connect to the in-car infotainment system to mirror your phone and like you stated, at no charge. 

    I believe they're the only company with the rights to be wireless. Everybody else has to connect via a cable.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I believe they're the only company with the rights to be wireless. Everybody else has to connect via a cable.

    Even that apparently had issues. 

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    1 minute ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Even that apparently had issues. 

    That would be extremely frustrating then. 

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ykX

    You can get free Carplay AND Android Auto in Kia or Chevrolet, but you can't in BMW.  Hmmm, something wrong with that picture

    My friends have '19 530.  They had issues with infotainment.  Plus it drives like a 20 year old Lexus.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, ykX said:

    You can get free Carplay AND Android Auto in Kia or Chevrolet, but you can't in BMW.  Hmmm, something wrong with that picture

    I think that was the big issue.... cheap cars coming with it standard. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      November 2019: BMW of North America
      By Drew Dowdell
    • Drew Dowdell
      October 2019: BMW of North America
      By Drew Dowdell
    • Drew Dowdell
      Quick Drive: 2019 BMW X2 M35i
      By Drew Dowdell
      The X2 is BMW’s entry into the compact crossover vehicle segment. It’s based on the X1, but with a lower roofline and more car-like characteristics. While the base X2 28i comes with a 228 horsepower 2.0-liter engine with either front or all-wheel drive, I got my hands on one with the M badge at a meeting of the Mid-West Automotive Media Association at the Autobahn Country Club in Joliet Illinois.
      The M badge brings a default of BMW xDrive and increases engine horsepower to 302 and the torque to 332 lb.-ft.  BWM claims a 0-60 time of 4.7 seconds and 29 mpg. With that much power coming from a 2-liter engine, there was bound to be a bit of turbo lag and while rolling the small BMW minimizes the lag well. However, from a dead stop, there is a disturbing amount of lag that would scare me if I needed to pull out into fast traffic. Sprints from zero require planning.  When already at speed, the 8-speed automatic is quick to downshift and the engine is willing to rev. Putting the X2 M35i into sport mode does make the engine more lively.
      The suspension setup is stiff and you’ll feel all of the road imperfections except on the most glass-smooth of pavement.  That is the tradeoff for having very nimble handling.  It is rather fun to push this small front driver into the corners. My tester came with 20-inch wheels rather than the standard 19-inchers.
      This is not one of those cars that is bigger on the inside than it is on the outside. The interior is definitely snug and I wouldn’t recommend the driver’s seat to anyone much larger than my 5’10” frame. Because of the lower roof, headroom suffers, especially in the rear. Cargo room is small, but if you’re in the market for a car this size, it is to be expected.
      Still, in spite of its lack of size, the X2 is a comfortable place to sit with bold leather seats in Magma Red. The controls are well placed, though with a large number of buttons. BMW’s iDrive is here too, which always takes some getting used to.  Android Auto is not an option and BMW offers Apple CarPlay as a subscription service.  This is one thing I can’t get my head around as both are offered for free on much less expensive vehicles.
      Because of the smaller dimensions, rearward vision isn’t great and there are a few blind spots that can make things tricky.
      The BMW X2 competes with the likes of the Volvo XC40, Audi Q3, Range Rover Evoque, Cadillac XT4, and the Mercedes-Benz GLA.  All of those, save the GLA, feel roomier inside, making the X2 a more ideal fit for someone of diminutive size. However, the M35i can out power all of them except the GLA AMG 45.
      The as-tested price of my X2 M35i is estimated at $50,400 MSRP. Whether you can stomach $50k for a compact crossover with 302 horsepower is up to you.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Quick Drive: 2019 BMW X2 M35i
      By Drew Dowdell
      The X2 is BMW’s entry into the compact crossover vehicle segment. It’s based on the X1, but with a lower roofline and more car-like characteristics. While the base X2 28i comes with a 228 horsepower 2.0-liter engine with either front or all-wheel drive, I got my hands on one with the M badge at a meeting of the Mid-West Automotive Media Association at the Autobahn Country Club in Joliet Illinois.
      The M badge brings a default of BMW xDrive and increases engine horsepower to 302 and the torque to 332 lb.-ft.  BWM claims a 0-60 time of 4.7 seconds and 29 mpg. With that much power coming from a 2-liter engine, there was bound to be a bit of turbo lag and while rolling the small BMW minimizes the lag well. However, from a dead stop, there is a disturbing amount of lag that would scare me if I needed to pull out into fast traffic. Sprints from zero require planning.  When already at speed, the 8-speed automatic is quick to downshift and the engine is willing to rev. Putting the X2 M35i into sport mode does make the engine more lively.
      The suspension setup is stiff and you’ll feel all of the road imperfections except on the most glass-smooth of pavement.  That is the tradeoff for having very nimble handling.  It is rather fun to push this small front driver into the corners. My tester came with 20-inch wheels rather than the standard 19-inchers.
      This is not one of those cars that is bigger on the inside than it is on the outside. The interior is definitely snug and I wouldn’t recommend the driver’s seat to anyone much larger than my 5’10” frame. Because of the lower roof, headroom suffers, especially in the rear. Cargo room is small, but if you’re in the market for a car this size, it is to be expected.
      Still, in spite of its lack of size, the X2 is a comfortable place to sit with bold leather seats in Magma Red. The controls are well placed, though with a large number of buttons. BMW’s iDrive is here too, which always takes some getting used to.  Android Auto is not an option and BMW offers Apple CarPlay as a subscription service.  This is one thing I can’t get my head around as both are offered for free on much less expensive vehicles.
      Because of the smaller dimensions, rearward vision isn’t great and there are a few blind spots that can make things tricky.
      The BMW X2 competes with the likes of the Volvo XC40, Audi Q3, Range Rover Evoque, Cadillac XT4, and the Mercedes-Benz GLA.  All of those, save the GLA, feel roomier inside, making the X2 a more ideal fit for someone of diminutive size. However, the M35i can out power all of them except the GLA AMG 45.
      The as-tested price of my X2 M35i is estimated at $50,400 MSRP. Whether you can stomach $50k for a compact crossover with 302 horsepower is up to you.
    • Drew Dowdell
      BMW News: 2020 BMW 2-series Gran Coupe Debuts
      By Drew Dowdell
      BMW has taken the wraps off the 2020 BMW 2-series Gran Coupe. It will come in two flavors, a 228 hp 228i Drive and a 301hp M235i xDrive.
      The 228i is powered by BMW's "B" modular engine family. It produces 228 horsepower from 5,000 rpm - 6,000 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque from 1,450 rpm to 4,500 rpm. The M235i increase that to 301 horsepower from 5,000 rpm - 6,250 rpm and 332 lb-ft of torque from 1,750 rpm - 4,500 rpm. The 235's engine gets larger diameter main bearings, new pistons connecting rods, a larger turbocharger, and a larger capacity cooling system. all of that gets you to 60 in 4.7 seconds, a 1.3 second improvement over the 6.0 seconds the base engine gets you.  Power is routed to all wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. Top speed for the 228 is an electronically limited 130 mph while the M235 can get to 155 when equipped with performance tires.
      Unlike the 2-series coupe, the Gran Coupe rides on a front-wheel drive platform shared with the X1, X2, and Mini Clubman and Countryman. 
      The xDrive system has an ARB (Actuator-Related Wheel Slip Limiter) and can split torque up to 50:50 front:rear.  On the M235i, the xDrive also includes a front limited slip differential. 
      The standard Active Driving Assistant includes safety features like Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation Function and Active Blind Spot Detection, and Daytime Pedestrian Protection. Also included is the Lane Departure Warning system with active lane return, which operates from 43 – 150mph. The standard Lane Change Warning system, which prompts the driver to guide the car back onto the correct lane at speeds above 12 mph by means of a visual warning and, if necessary, a steering input. The Active Driving Assistant’s other functions include rear collision preparation and cross traffic warning, which reduces the risk of a collision when reversing into roads or paths obstructed from the driver’s view.
      Production of the 2-series Gran Coupe begins in November.
       

      View full article

  • Posts

    • regfootball
      Cadillac News: Cadillac CT6 DHam Production to End in January

      By regfootball · Posted

      Like I said, Cadillac gave up on the luxury of size.
    • regfootball
      Buick News: Regal Discontinued After 2020

      By regfootball · Posted

      no she is the problem if all that is being offered to the market is 1.3 litre subcompact crossovers. i have no problem with the market switch from sedans to crossovers, my beef is the regulations and side agendas that force the auto industry to offer smaller and smaller vehicles with tiny buzz bomb engines as the norm, and if you don't buy that, you get killed with a huge upcharge, just if you want a v6, good acceleration, and some elbow room. cadillac is a great example.  absolutely cadillac took a sales hit on their sedans because of their size.  I can't tell you how many times i heard people at auto shows looking at cadillacs say (regarding the CTS and ATS) too small, not big enough, uncomfortable. etc.  Part of luxury is ample accommodations.  Of course you are going to pick an XT5 if you are dropping 50-60k when the ATS is unlivable for a lot of people and the CTS is even cramped for many.   One reason I love our Pacifica van is there is no shortage of space, and it was not overpriced as such with all the room and a v6.   I also did have a Malibu, 2016 nice car.  Saw a new Altima AWD on the road today.  A relative just got a Sonata.  Some folks will still buy sedans but they need to have better powertrain options at a reasonable cost than just the EPA compliance special.  I would have looked at another Malibu but you can only get the 2.0 with the Premier, which ends up being 10 grand more for a turbo four.  That turbo four should be an alacarte 1500 dollar option.  Let me decide if i want the fuel economy of the base motor.
    • ccap41
      Genesis News: Genesis G70 to Get Power Up

      By ccap41 · Posted

    • ccap41
      Cadillac News: Cadillac CT6 DHam Production to End in January

      By ccap41 · Posted

      They don't have any cash on the hoods, according to their website. They're all lease deals, FWIW. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Buick News: Regal Discontinued After 2020

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      Instant collectible... if you can even find one. 

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. sciguy_0504
      sciguy_0504
      (33 years old)
    2. Todd M Clark
      Todd M Clark
      (44 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...