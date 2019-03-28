Jump to content
    By Drew Dowdell

    BMW Planning New Small EV Paired With Daimler

      ... Same size as BMW i3, but without Carbon Fiber

    BMW is planning on a new EV on a platform shared with Daimler according to reports.  The new car, called the i2, would be about the same size as the current BMW i3, but without the expensive carbon fiber body.  

    The i2, aimed for a 2024 launch, would have a starting price less than 30,000€ ($34,000).  BMW wants to have a 300km (186 mile) range.  BMW recently revised the i3 to have a larger battery.  The revised battery is 42.2 kWh and gives the i3 a range of 153 miles. 

    Sales of the combined models from both BMW and Daimler would be targeted around 500,000 annually. 

     

    oldshurst442

    500 000 units annually combined.

    250 000 units for each manufacturer.  On top of all the other EVs BMW and Mercedes Benz want to sell...

    LOFTY goals. 

    Who to believe?

    The manufacturers and their CEOs going all in because they believe all the hooplah surrounding EVs...(the hubris of a perfect world and governments forcing EVs upon the people) or other contrary reports that the ICE vehicle is going nowhere anytime soon despite possible bans from governments forcing EVs unto people...

    Its agonizing for me just thinking about what the future holds in the next 5-10 years and what kind of car should I be buying...yes I know I got a looong way to go for that and regardless what I buy, EV or ICE, it wont affect my after-purchase life  because for the short term, ICE or EV will be backed by the manufacturer, government for electricity or big oil for gasoline for that car's life span...

    Imagine what CEOs are going through as the decisions they make NOW will affect the future survival of their respective companies...

    THIS is quite the ONLY time I agree with CEOs getting paid the millions they get paid...for REAL future altering decisions they make...

    Like DFELT always says...quite interesting times we are currently living and about to experience.  

     

     

    riviera74

    Unless the price is less than $25K to start (and stops well short of $35K), there is no circumstance where they will sell half a million units.  Ever.

    dfelt

    Interesting read, sure does nail home the "Interesting Times we are living in and about to experience."

    I question why not expand the carbon fiber use to drive down costs and get superior performance, strength and design. 

    Seems backwards to go back to old school aluminum / steel. 🤔

    Yet, what do I know, we seem to live in an age of Fake everything, no accountability or desire to accept ones own faults / pluses and get the job done.

    Drew Dowdell
    32 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Unless the price is less than $25K to start (and stops well short of $35K), there is no circumstance where they will sell half a million units.  Ever.

    China.

    Drew Dowdell
    15 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    OK, who in China will actually BUY these EVs?

    China is a very different market than what we have. They are moving to BEVs much faster.  Will Daimler-BMW get to 500k units is anyone's guess, but I do think that China is where they will sell the majority of them. 

    dfelt
    4 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    China is a very different market than what we have. They are moving to BEVs much faster.  Will Daimler-BMW get to 500k units is anyone's guess, but I do think that China is where they will sell the majority of them. 

    I totally agree with this, that China has not had the SUV/CUV thing like America has for such a long time. I expect the Chinese to make the jump to BEV very fast in comparison to the rest of the world especially with the GOV using a Carrot or the Stick approach.

    • Drew Dowdell
      SMART News:SMART to Live On
      By Drew Dowdell
      We recently reported that Daimler could possibly kill off the SMART brand after years of losing money.  One of our own suggestions was that SMART expand into a regular car brand instead of staying in just the micro-car segment.   Well, things change quickly in this industry. Yesterday, Daimler paired with Chinese manufacturer Geely in a 50-50 joint venture to bring the next generation of SMART vehicles to China.  Part of that expansion will be a move up into the sub-compact market, a fast-growing market in China. 
      SMART will remain an electric car brand and will be a joint development between the two companies.  Though not disclosed at this time, it is possible that SMART will use the platform being jointly developed with BMW for its forthcoming i2 car. 
      The current SMART cars are on a joint-venture platform shared with the Renault Twingo.  Renault has not expressed an interest in renewing that partnership with Daimler for the next generation of cars. Currently, the ForTwo is built in Hambach Germany.  After 2022, that factory is slated to build Mercedes EQ cars.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      SMART to Live On
      By Drew Dowdell
      We recently reported that Daimler could possibly kill off the SMART brand after years of losing money.  One of our own suggestions was that SMART expand into a regular car brand instead of staying in just the micro-car segment.   Well, things change quickly in this industry. Yesterday, Daimler paired with Chinese manufacturer Geely in a 50-50 joint venture to bring the next generation of SMART vehicles to China.  Part of that expansion will be a move up into the sub-compact market, a fast-growing market in China. 
      SMART will remain an electric car brand and will be a joint development between the two companies.  Though not disclosed at this time, it is possible that SMART will use the platform being jointly developed with BMW for its forthcoming i2 car. 
      The current SMART cars are on a joint-venture platform shared with the Renault Twingo.  Renault has not expressed an interest in renewing that partnership with Daimler for the next generation of cars. Currently, the ForTwo is built in Hambach Germany.  After 2022, that factory is slated to build Mercedes EQ cars.
    • Drew Dowdell
      GM News: GM Orion getting $300 Million Upgrade; New Electric Chevrolet
      By Drew Dowdell
      GM Announced this morning that the company will be investing $300 million and adding 400 jobs at its Orion Township, Michigan assembly plant.  The investment will go towards facilities to produce a new electric vehicle for the Chevrolet brand.
      The new vehicle will be the second such vehicle, after the Cadillac EV Crossover, to be built on GM's new BEV3 platform, an advance version of the same platform that underpins the Chevrolet Bolt EV.  
      The Orion plant currently builds the Chevrolet Sonic, Chevrolet Bolt EV, and the Cruise AV test vehicles. There are about 880 hourly and 130 salary employees working there.
      Along with the investment announcement for Orion, GM is announcing another $1.8 billion in U.S. manufacturing. This comes on the heels of the closure of the Lordstown assembly plant in Eastern Ohio.  The plant was the subject of a series of tweets by the President in an attempt to get GM to either sell the plant or quickly reopen it.  GM has said that it has 2,700 job openings available for the 2,800 employees that have been displaced by the recent idling of 5 of its facilities. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      GM Orion getting $300 Million Upgrade; New Electric Chevrolet
      By Drew Dowdell
      GM Announced this morning that the company will be investing $300 million and adding 400 jobs at its Orion Township, Michigan assembly plant.  The investment will go towards facilities to produce a new electric vehicle for the Chevrolet brand.
      The new vehicle will be the second such vehicle, after the Cadillac EV Crossover, to be built on GM's new BEV3 platform, an advance version of the same platform that underpins the Chevrolet Bolt EV.  
      The Orion plant currently builds the Chevrolet Sonic, Chevrolet Bolt EV, and the Cruise AV test vehicles. There are about 880 hourly and 130 salary employees working there.
      Along with the investment announcement for Orion, GM is announcing another $1.8 billion in U.S. manufacturing. This comes on the heels of the closure of the Lordstown assembly plant in Eastern Ohio.  The plant was the subject of a series of tweets by the President in an attempt to get GM to either sell the plant or quickly reopen it.  GM has said that it has 2,700 job openings available for the 2,800 employees that have been displaced by the recent idling of 5 of its facilities. 

