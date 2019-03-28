BMW Planning New Small EV Paired With Daimler

BMW is planning on a new EV on a platform shared with Daimler according to reports. The new car, called the i2, would be about the same size as the current BMW i3, but without the expensive carbon fiber body.

The i2, aimed for a 2024 launch, would have a starting price less than 30,000€ ($34,000). BMW wants to have a 300km (186 mile) range. BMW recently revised the i3 to have a larger battery. The revised battery is 42.2 kWh and gives the i3 a range of 153 miles.

Sales of the combined models from both BMW and Daimler would be targeted around 500,000 annually.