Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    BMW Raises Prices of U.S. Built X5 and X6 for China

      Its going to cost you a bit more to buy an X5 or X6 in China

    The effects of the on-going trade spat between the U.S. and China are beginning to be felt. According to Reuters, BMW is increasing the pricing on the U.S.-built X5 and X6 crossovers for the Chinese market. In a statement, BMW said the price increases will range from four to seven percent. This will only make a small dent in the 40 percent tariff being slapped on U.S. made vehicles entering China. BMW will be absorbing the remainder of the tariff for the time being.

    “BMW stands for free (trade) but can’t stand still without taking actions to respond to the market changes,” said a BMW spokeswoman.

    The German automaker isn't the only one to raise prices on vehicles destined to China. Reuters has learned from dealers that Mercedes-Bena has raised the price of the GLE-Class, which is built in Alabama.

    Source: Reuters


    Go to articles BMW

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Suaviloquent

    And there’s probably a good reason why they won’t make their most profitable utilities in China either. They cannot stand the thought of having to hand over the IP for these and then seeing a nearly there Chinese replica on market in 6 months.

     

    of course memebrs of the CCP will get around paying the tariff too.

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    China does not value intellectual property at all.  Never have; never will.  Enforcement of IP protection is either too arbitrary or nonexistent.

    If it wasn't for (the at one time) cheap labor and the CCP's inane foreign direct investment rules, then almost no one would ever consider building any goods more complex than a smartphone/tablet/PC in the Middle Kingdom.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept