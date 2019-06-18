Jump to content
    BMW's M Division Might Get Bespoke Model

      ...could be gasoline or electric...

    BMW is studying ways to give its performance M-Division special models not based on any current or former BMW.   BMW has already apparently decided which class of car the models will be in, but will not reveal details on it just yet.  Multiple concepts are being studied. 

    The comments came from Markus Flasch, BMW's head of in-house tuning.  Further up for debate is whether the models would be internal combustion or electric or a blend of both. Whichever form they take, the M cars would "fit our character.... a combination of precision, agility, and luxury", though they would not necessarily be positioned above the M8.

    Having standalone models would help BMW's M-Division better compete with Mercedes-Benz AMG

    Source: Car Sales via Motor1

    dfelt

    BMW could Hand AMG their Ass if they focused on using Carbon Fiber for ultra light Driving Machines of unique design / style that use EV powertrains to maximize the driving experience with full Torque from Zero. 

    This could work as a business model for something very special out of BMW.

    smk4565
    6 hours ago, dfelt said:

    BMW could Hand AMG their Ass if they focused on using Carbon Fiber for ultra light Driving Machines of unique design / style that use EV powertrains to maximize the driving experience with full Torque from Zero. 

    This could work as a business model for something very special out of BMW.

    It would be a good idea, but BMW is a bit more concerned with "Grand Coupes" rather than making actual sports cars.  And look at how heavy a 3-series or 5-series have become, which is all cars but still.  And their next vehicle is an X8 coupe, another behemoth vehicle.  

    smk4565

    They should probably do a hyper SUV called X-ONE M  and make that a carbon fiber SUV under 4,000 lbs that has 700 hp with a 200+ mph top speed.  The sports car market is flooded and those guys are moving into SUVs, BMW should go in there before that is too late and there is no AMG in that market yet.

    Edited by smk4565

  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      May 2019: BMW Group
      By Drew Dowdell
      Woodcliff Lake, NJ – June 3, 2019… Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 1.7 percent in May 2019 for a total of 27,109 over the 26,662 vehicles sold in May 2018.

      all-new BMW 3 Series sedan – the core of the BMW “Ultimate Driving Machine” brand – is proving that there is still room for a high-performing sports sedan in the U.S. market, selling more than 4,300 units in May 2019. BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle continues to be the best-selling BMW model in the U.S. with nearly 6,200 units sold in May 2019. BMW Sports Activity Vehicles in total – including X1 through X7 – account for 56% of BMW sales YTD.

      “We owe much of our continued growth in 2019 to the new 3 Series sedan and our fleet of U.S.-built Sports Activity Vehicles,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “I’ve said it before, but as a result of our ongoing product offensive, we have the right product that our customers are looking for right now.”

      Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, May 2019
        May May % YTD YTD % 2019 2018 2019 2018 BMW passenger cars 13,566 17,074 -20.5 67,613 79,647 -15.10% BMW light trucks 13,543 9,588 41.2 57,200 44,332 29% TOTAL BMW 27,109 26,662 1.7 124,813 123,979 0.70%

      BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales
      BMW Group sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 29.7 percent in May 2019 vs. May 2018. Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to five models including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW X5, the all-new BMW 3 Series and updated BMW 7 Series recently debuted at the Geneva International Motor Show. These models and a plug-in-hybrid variant of the BMW X3 will begin sales in the U.S. at a future date.

      MINI Brand Sales
      For May, MINI USA reported 2,822 vehicles sold, a decrease of 33.2 percent from the 4,226 in the same month a year ago.

      BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles
      BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 10,306 vehicles, a decrease of 15.1 percent from May 2018. Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 21,621 vehicles, a decrease of 6.6 percent from May 2018.
      MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles
      MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 1,201 vehicles, a decrease of 13 percent from May 2018. Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,807 vehicles, a decrease of 6.7 percent from May 2018. Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, May 2019
        May-19 May-18 % YTD YTD % 2019 2018 BMW CPO 10,306 12,145 -15.10% 47,878 52,998 -9.70% BMW Total Pre-Owned 21,621 23,147 -6.60% 102,611 101,005 1.60%   MINI CPO 1,201 1,381 -13.00% 5,381 5,146 4.60% MINI Total Pre-Owned 2,807 3,009 -6.70% 12,510 12,809 -2.30%  
    • Drew Dowdell
      April 2019: BMW North America
      By Drew Dowdell
      BMW of North America Reports April 2019 U.S. Sales.
      Overall BMW Brand Sales Increase 1.4% BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicle and All-New BMW 3 Series Sedan Continue to Drive Growth in the U.S. Woodcliff Lake, NJ – May 1, 2019… Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 1.4 percent in April 2019 for a total of 23,816 over the 23,482 vehicles sold in April 2018.

      BMW Sports Activity Vehicles continue to drive sales growth in the U.S., led by the BMW X3, BMW X5 and the BMW X7, which sold 2,291 units in its second full month of availability. The all-new BMW 3 Series sedan also performed particularly well, with an increase of 2.6 percent over April 2018, while the BMW 5 Series sedan remains the leader in its segment.

      “We’ve said before that our focus for 2019 would be profitability and growth -- and we’re right where we want to be,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “Demand for the BMW X7 only continues to grow, and the new 3 Series, with its suite of new technology features and exceptional driving dynamics has drawn rave reviews from our dealers, the media and most importantly, our customers.”
       
      Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, April 2019
       
      Apr. 2019
      Apr.2018
      %
      YTD Apr. 2019 YTD Apr. 2018          %
      i3
      331
      503
      -34.2%
      1,295
      2,500                   -48.2%
      i8
      87
      57
      53.0%
      248
      175                       41.7%
      2 Series
      581
      879
      -33.9%
      2,643
      3,647                   -27.5%
      3 Series
      3,642
      3,550
      2.6%
      11,867
      17,201                -31.0%
      4 Series
      1,214
      2,473
      -50.9%
      8,616
      9,412                     -8.5%
      5 Series
      2,857
      3,056
      -6.5%
      13,202
      13,094                    0.8%
      6 Series
      96
      398
      -75.9%
      721
      1,428                   -49.5%
      7 Series
      567
      546
      3.8%
      2,860
      2,346                    21.9%
      8 Series
      275
      0
      0.0%
      876
      0                              0.0%
      Z4
      271
      0
      0.0%
      472
      2 23500.0%
      X1
      1,618
      2,501
      -35.3%
      7,474
      10,752                -30.5%
      X2
      822
      1,069
      -23.1%
      3,773
      2,016                    87.2%
      BMW passenger cars
      12,361
      15,032
      -17.8%
      54,047
      62,573                 -13.6%
      X3
      4,321
      3,865
      11.8%
      18,889
      14,647                  29.0%
      X4
      638
      193
      230.6%
      2,074
      1,610                    28.8%
      X5
      3,781
      3,800
      -0.5%
      15,693
      15,876                   -1.2%
      X6
      424
      592
      -28.4%
      2,524
      2,611                     -3.3%
      X7
      2,291
      0
      0.0%
      4,477
      0                              0.0%
      BMW light trucks
      11,455
      8,450
      35.6%
      43,657
      34,744                  25.7%
      BMW brand
      23,816
      23,482
      1.4%
      97,704
      97,317                    0.4%
      Cooper /S Hardtop 2 Door
      743
      634
      17.2%
      2,822
      2,973                     -5.1%
      Cooper /S Hardtop 4 Door
      460
      394
      16.8%
      2,127
      1,779                    19.6%
      Cooper /S Convertible
      338
      972
      -65.2%
      1,462
      1,920                   -23.9%
      Cooper /S Clubman
      200
      350
      -42.9%
      1,039
      1,297                   -19.9%
      Countryman
      880
      1,381
      -36.3%
      4,076
      6,295                   -35.3%
      MINI brand
      2,621
      3,731
      -29.8%
      11,526
      14,264                 -19.2%
      TOTAL BMW of North
       
       
       
       
       
      America, LLC
      26,437
      27,213
      -2.9%
      109,230
      111,581                 -2.1%
    • Drew Dowdell
      2020 Karma Revero Gets Updated Battery And Regenerator
      By Drew Dowdell
      Karma Automotive is preparing to release the 2020 refresh of the Revaro.  The current car uses GM's 2.0 liter 4-cylinder as a regenerator to charge the 21.4 kWh battery while underway. The battery then powers a pair of electric motors in the rear that produce a combined 403 horsepower letting the Revero dart to 60 in just 5.4 seconds. Range in full EV mode is about 37 miles, so says the EPA.
      In a press release, Karma has announced that the the refreshed Revero will now move to a 1.5 liter BMW 3-cylinder to support a new, more powerful NMC lithium-ion battery pack.  The rear drive unit is being replaced as well with a new twin-motor rear drive module.  In the 2020 car, naught to 60 will drop by nearly a full second to 4.5 seconds. 
      The refreshed Revero will sport updated body work to go along with its technological upgrades. 
      Karma will be unveiling the 2020 Revero at the Shanghai Motor Show on April 16th along with two other concepts. 
       
      2020 Karma Revero Teaser (Click to Enlarge)
      Related:
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Karma News: 2020 Karma Revero Gets Updated Battery And Regenerator
      By Drew Dowdell
      Karma Automotive is preparing to release the 2020 refresh of the Revaro.  The current car uses GM's 2.0 liter 4-cylinder as a regenerator to charge the 21.4 kWh battery while underway. The battery then powers a pair of electric motors in the rear that produce a combined 403 horsepower letting the Revero dart to 60 in just 5.4 seconds. Range in full EV mode is about 37 miles, so says the EPA.
      In a press release, Karma has announced that the the refreshed Revero will now move to a 1.5 liter BMW 3-cylinder to support a new, more powerful NMC lithium-ion battery pack.  The rear drive unit is being replaced as well with a new twin-motor rear drive module.  In the 2020 car, naught to 60 will drop by nearly a full second to 4.5 seconds. 
      The refreshed Revero will sport updated body work to go along with its technological upgrades. 
      Karma will be unveiling the 2020 Revero at the Shanghai Motor Show on April 16th along with two other concepts. 
       
      2020 Karma Revero Teaser (Click to Enlarge)
      Related:
       

    • Drew Dowdell
      BMW News: BMW V12 To Live to 2023 At Least
      By Drew Dowdell
      BMW is committing to keeping their V12 in production until at least 2023 according to BMW Powertrain Executive Michael Bayer, and he thinks it will be possible to make the engine compliant with the next round of Euro emissions regulations. That means it will stick around for the rest of the current generation of the 7-series sedan.   Unfortunately, there will still not be a V12 offered in the 8-series coupe. 
      We've already reported that Mercedes plans to cut its V12 out of the S-Class sedan after the 2020 model year. By doing so, it will make BMW the standard bearer for the final V12s in regular production. Audi already canceled its W12 engine starting with the 2017 model year though it is still in use in the Bentley Flying Spur.
      One possible reason for BMW keeping the V12 around is its use in Rolls Royce vehicles until they make the big leap to full electrification. 
       

