BMW's M Division Might Get Bespoke Model

BMW is studying ways to give its performance M-Division special models not based on any current or former BMW. BMW has already apparently decided which class of car the models will be in, but will not reveal details on it just yet. Multiple concepts are being studied.

The comments came from Markus Flasch, BMW's head of in-house tuning. Further up for debate is whether the models would be internal combustion or electric or a blend of both. Whichever form they take, the M cars would "fit our character.... a combination of precision, agility, and luxury", though they would not necessarily be positioned above the M8.

Having standalone models would help BMW's M-Division better compete with Mercedes-Benz AMG