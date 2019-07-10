Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Buick Enclave Gets Sport Touring Package And Other Upgrades

      ...a bit less chrome, and a bit more tech...

    Buick is introducing a Sport Touring package for 2020.  The ST is available on the Enclave Essence trim and includes a unique grille with body color surround, 20-inch machined aluminum wheels. The ST remains powered by the same 3.6-liter V6 producing 310 HP and 266 lb-ft of torque, the same unit in all other Enclaves. 

    Other features added to the rest of the Enclave lineup include a new next-generation infotainment system with 8-inch diagonal screen. When equipped, the system supports SiriusXM with 360L which combines satellite and streaming to deliver more content. The setup requires a subscription to both SiriusXM All Access and GM Connected Vehicle services (on-board WiFi). 

    The rear vision camera has been upgraded to High-Def and a High-Def Surround vision system.  Standard on the Premium and Avenir, the driver and front passenger seat are upgraded with 4-way power lumbar and a massaging seat. 

    Three new colors are available: Champagne Gold Metallic, Dark Moon Blue Metallic, and an Avenir only Rich Garnet Metallic.

    The 2020 Buick Enclave goes on sale late summer with a starting price of $41,195 including destination charge.

    2020-Buick-Enclave-SportTouring-008.jpg

    Source: Buick Media

    dfelt

    @Drew Dowdell The upgrade to hi-def cameras, where there not in the Cadillacs as they seems to be the same.

    One has to wonder what the future is for Cadillac with Buick being so luxurious. 

    Robert Hall
    21 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    A new Encore is on the way.

    And the Encore GX also, wasn't clear if the US was getting both? 

    daves87rs

    Love that color...

     

    So the sport trim doesn’t include handling?  Well, they are pretty badges..... Have to say it is growing on me.....

