Jump to content
  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Buick Has High Expectations For Avenir, But Not High Pricing

    William Maley

    By William Maley

      • Slow and steady

    GMC's Denali subbrand has been a huge success for General Motors. According to GM CEO Mary Barra, Denali-badged models now account for almost 30 percent of GMC retail sales, bringing in higher margins and average transaction prices. With Buick launching their Avenir subbrand, GM hopes for the same success.

    "Avenir already seems to be capturing the imagination. It just seems to have something maybe in the same way Denali has something," said Duncan Aldred, GM's vice president for Buick and GMC to Automotive News.

    But Buick knows they have to go slow and steady with the rollout of Avenir. One of the key reasons Denali has enjoyed immense success is that GMC allowed it to grow organically and slowly. Like GMC, Buick has only introduced one model with the Avenir trim, the 2018 Enclave. There are plans to roll out Avenir to other models, but Buick hasn't decided if it will do all of their models like GMC does with Denali.

    "Whether we make the investment for what would be a somewhat limited volume, we'll see," said Aldred.

    Buick is also making sure that it prices Avenir correctly so it doesn't push customers away. According to Automotive News, the base price of the Enclave Avenir ($54,410 with destination) is 33 percent higher than the base model. That may seem like a lot, but it pales in comparison to the 55 percent premium the Acadia Denali has over the base model.

    "We certainly didn't want to price it too high. We weren't going to overprice this to begin with, for sure," said Aldred.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Buick

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    Into the mid $50s seems like a lot for a Buick or GMC crossover, but they'll find some people that will pay it.  If there are people out there paying $48k for an Explorer, someone will pay $54k for an Enclave.

    Question is how many dollars is GM losing on Avenir and Denali SUVs that could have been Cadillacs if Cadillac had a crossover to sell?    That same person that spends $55k on an Acadia Denali might have spent $65k on a Cadillac XT7 if it existed.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×