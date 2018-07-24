Buick is Selling Enclave Avenirs Like They're Going Out Of Style

Almost a year after Buick introduced their Avenir subbrand, it has proven to be a big success for the brand's big crossover.

According to Automotive News, one out of every four Enclaves sold is the top-line Avenir. That's pretty impressive when you consider that the base price for the Avenir is $54,495. GM says demand from dealers is outstripping their supplies, despite a new investment earlier this year.

Sales of the new Enclave have risen 15 percent in the first half of this year, and the average transaction price has risen $5,000 - putting it in line with the likes of the Acura MDX and Infiniti QX60.

"We saw the need to provide even more for Enclave, and it was a direct result of sales of the first generation. They were asking for even more options and equipment," said Jace Stokes, manager of product marketing for the Enclave.

Stokes went onto say that the success of Avenir for the Enclave has them thinking about what to do for the next-generation of the subbrand.

"We certainly have more technology planned. I think next generation is where we're going to push Avenir further."

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)