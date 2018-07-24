Jump to content

    Buick is Selling Enclave Avenirs Like They're Going Out Of Style

      One out of every four Buick Enclaves sold is the Avenir premium model.

    Almost a year after Buick introduced their Avenir subbrand, it has proven to be a big success for the brand's big crossover.

    According to Automotive News, one out of every four Enclaves sold is the top-line Avenir. That's pretty impressive when you consider that the base price for the Avenir is $54,495. GM says demand from dealers is outstripping their supplies, despite a new investment earlier this year.

    Sales of the new Enclave have risen 15 percent in the first half of this year, and the average transaction price has risen $5,000 - putting it in line with the likes of the Acura MDX and Infiniti QX60.

    "We saw the need to provide even more for Enclave, and it was a direct result of sales of the first generation. They were asking for even more options and equipment," said Jace Stokes, manager of product marketing for the Enclave.

    Stokes went onto say that the success of Avenir for the Enclave has them thinking about what to do for the next-generation of the subbrand. 

    "We certainly have more technology planned. I think next generation is where we're going to push Avenir further." 

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    Drew Dowdell
    9 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Very Cool, This makes me wonder how Cadillac does on their various name plates. 🤔

    Cadillac's V-Sport adds performance hardware and is not just a premium trim package, so they generally cost significantly more than the non-V-Sport model.

    The Platinums sell well though. 

    dfelt
    38 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Cadillac's V-Sport adds performance hardware and is not just a premium trim package, so they generally cost significantly more than the non-V-Sport model.

    The Platinums sell well though. 

    That was my wonder if the Platinum is their most popular package as the v-sport is awesome, but I cannot see it selling as well as the Platinum.

    No matter what, gotta be happy with the ATPs that Cadillac is getting for their awesome product.

    Interesting package levels for the 2018 models: WHY is there not a consistent naming of all levels between all products?

    ATS - base, luxury, premium luxury, premium performance, V

    CTS - base, luxury, premium luxury, v-sport, v-sport premium luxury, V

    XTS - base, luxury, premium luxury, platinum, v-sport platinum

    CT6 - base, luxury, premium luxury, platinum,

    XT4 - base, luxury, premium luxury, sport 

    XT5 - base, luxury, premium luxury, platinum,

    Escalade - base, luxury, premium luxury, platinum

    You can build your XT4 here https://www.cadillac.com/crossovers-suvs/xt4-crossover/build-and-price/trim

    My XT4 built the way I would want it with Autumn Metallic and Sedona interior color came out to $57,150.

    One thing already I AM NOT happy on with the XT4 is you have to pay $1,500 for the Cadillac User Experience to get Apple Carplay or Android Auto. Not fine, should be included in all levels of the stereo system. This also requires you adding the Bose Centerpoint surround sound audio system for another $1,500 dollars.

    image.png

    As a comparison to the XT5, AWD Platinum fully loaded is $72,945

    image.png

    smk4565

    Not surprising since there are not any engine choices on the Enclave, just trim levels.  And shopping for individual options can be confusing for a customer, so having Denali or Avenir as the "fully loaded" model that also comes with a special name and badging to let people know you got the fully loaded model is easy for the consumer to understand and something they can feel good about.

    Not having a big price leap also helps, an AMG or M trim can raise the price of a car 50% or more, where as Denali or Avenir aren't such a big leap for a consumer to take.

    Suaviloquent

    Yeah, no one’s paying $72k for a loaded XT5.

     

    And an XT4 going for $57k... well I would say it’s pretty nice but the new Q3 just debuted and normally I am not an Audi fan but that thing is just flat out better interior and exterior wise IMO. 

     

    Cadillac’s new button direction (thank you Cadillac) looks just jarring and not all that elegant, while the Q3 retains buttons (a solid win) that more expensive Audis now replace with 2 touchscreens and barely any buttons.

     

    I think that the acres of black plastic to reduce the visual bulk of the XT4 is needed, otherwise the front end would have a massive double-chin look. But it just looks horribly cheap even on top trim.

    Suaviloquent

    Back to the Avenir - 

     

    You gotta milk that easy money to keep the lights on. 

    But the Avenir is really just cosmetics. It bundles a lot of options that folks would combine regardless. Then there’s a profitable up charge component to get better wheels and real wood trim. It’s really an options bundle with trim tacked on.

    Where else in Denali’s like Terrain Denali - wow what absolute dog &#036;h&#33; package that clearly is overpriced.

