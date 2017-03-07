  • Sign in to follow this  
    Buick Regal To Be Offered As a Hatchback and Wagon Say Two Forecast Firms

    By William Maley

      • We get a possible idea of what Buick has in store for the Regal lineup

    We're excited by the new Opel and Vauxhall Insignia, especially considering we'll be getting our hands on it as the Buick Regal. But we don't know what form the Regal will come in. Opel has shown off a five-door hatchback and wagon, and there is talk about a sedan for China. 

    According to a report from Automotive News, Buick will be selling the Regal as a hatchback and wagon. This information comes from two auto forecast firms: LMC Automotive and AutoForecast Solutions. Dropping the Regal sedan may seem odd, but there is some method to this madness. Sales of midsize sedans has been falling for the past two years and the segment has seen a 20 percent drop in the first two months. Going a different route could give the Regal a possible chance in the U.S.

    As for the wagon, it is unclear if it will be the standard Insignia wagon or an off-road variant like the Audi A4 Allroad.bu

    Not surprisingly, Buick spokesman Stuart Fowle declined to comment.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    dfelt

    I love the idea and I think Buick needs to embrace the off road wagon concept more than a street only version. Give it a lift, some burly shoulders and allow it to do the awesome job that the Eagle used to do in wagon form.

    Eagle4WheelDrive.jpg

    Suaviloquent

    Well, I hope it does well. But I hope there is some actual utility with the wagon too.

     

    For example, the Volvo V60 is an appalling example of a excellent looking wagon, but almost no gain in utility besides having a hatch, and no parcel shelf from a sedan.

