    American Luxury, Will the CELESTIQ deliver on the tag "Standard of the World"?

      Each CELESTIQ, rooted in heritage and advanced technologies to be hand-built at General Motors Technical Center.

    July 22nd, 2022, at 9am General Motors Cadillac Division will reveal in its entirety the CELESTIQ. Cadillac has been teasing images of this ultra luxury hand built of global sourced parts auto as the ultimate standard of the world.

    Erin Crossley, design director for the Cadillac CELESTIQ state the following:

    “Every CELESTIQ will be instantly identifiable as one of a kind, giving each client a personal connection to Cadillac’s newest flagship,” “With Cadillac reimagining the future of American luxury, we are entering an era of limitless possibilities and the future of design.”

    The goal by Cadillac is that the creative collaboration of each hand built CELESTIQ will evoke a personal connection with every Cadillac customer. Here we get to see one version of what a Totally Customizable American Luxury sedan is.

     

    Cadillac used to be the Standard of the World with a very customized experience in the way their autos were built for each owner. This hand-built luxury sedan is expected to show this again that GM is focusing on the ultra-quality of luxury. Cadillac has had many hits and misses and as one example, was very late to the performance luxury sedan segment with their V edition of cars and even later to the party for their V edition of SUV/CUVs. This begs a very big question.

    Can GM Cadillac Division deliver?

     

    surreal1272

    Certainly looks better than any jellybean shaped EV sedan from a certain German company. Now how much of this makes it into actual production is the question.

    ccap41

    I need to see more because that rear 1/4 looks pretty awful but it may work when it's all together. 

    Is it supposed to be an *actual* coupe or like a Panamera "coupe"? 

    I guess after looking at the 3rd picture down, it looks more like a four-door "coupe". I couldn't imagine having that kind of access to the rear seats and it only having two doors. 

    I hope to love this like the Audi 7 and Merc CLS. I hope it isn't like the BMW 5 Series Gran Coupe or Panamera. Those two look bulbous and bulky compared to the Audi and Merc.  

    David

    I am liking what I see so far but like all, very excited to see the full REVEAL and see how the overall shape / style works.

    As a 4 door luxury sedan, the rear door in that photo looks big so I am thinking executive driving with leg room to spare. 😁

    Great body style from what I can see with the creases and lines without the ugly jellybean style and way better than Tesla style.

