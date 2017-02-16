4 hours ago

While putting the Escala Concept.. on a Pedestal!!!

Whoah!!! Dare Greatly takes on a whole new meaning as Cadillac moves FORWARD in their quest to re-conquer the World. Once deemed the Standard of the whole World.. Cadillac hit hard times, falling from its once lofty post above all other brands. To me, it is a time game of continual hard work and making the best. They can't let up and I don't see them doing that anytime soon. Set to debut during Oscar night.. this ad showcases some of the awesomeness that is and will be soon.. at a Cadillac dealer near you.