An Electrified and All-Wheel Drive Corvette Appears for Corvette's 70th Birthday

70 years ago today, the first Corvette debuted at Motorama in New York City, so for the 70th birthday of the Corvette, Chevy unveiled the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, an all-wheel drive hybrid capable of 0-60 in just 2.5 seconds.



The E-Ray is billed as an all-season Corvette, so naturally, it is available in a removable roof coupe or hardtop convertible configuration. The eAWD is two separate power trains in one car, naturally aspirated V8 in the rear and electric driving the front, a first for the sports car segment. The small block V-8 produces 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque for the rear wheels, while the electric motor up front contributes an additional 160 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque. When called for, the combined powertrains produce 655 horsepower, making the E-Ray the fastest production Corvette ever made, clocking through the quarter-mile at 10.5 seconds. Power is stored in a small 1.9 kWh battery pack sandwiched between the seats. (For reference, the original 1997 Prius had a 1.78 kWh battery.)



The two power systems are entirely independent. All battery charging comes from the regenerative energy from coasting and braking during normal driving.

In making the Corvette a hybrid, Chevy has leaned heavily more on the performance improvement side of the spectrum over fuel economy. The Corvette can maintain electric driving up to 45 mph when placed in “Stealth Mode”, though the range for that only 5 miles. Additionally, the car can lean on the electric motors to keep the active-fuel-management V8 in 4-cylinder mode for more extended periods.



There are six available driver modes, Tour, Sport, Track, Weather, My Mode, and Z-Mode. Additionally, there is a Charge+ feature to tell the car to focus on recharging the battery.

Coming in with a base MSRP of $104,295, the E-Ray gains some additional features above and beyond the eAWD hybrid system. These features include:

New lightweight lithium-ion 12-volt battery that supports the LT2 V-8 engine’s stop/start functionality

Standard Brembo Carbon Ceramic brake system for optimal braking performance

Standard Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 with three distinct suspension settings

Staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport all-season tires. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires2 are available with an optional performance package

Low, wide stance with crafted body styling that is 3.6 inches wider overall than Stingray

Visceral sound experience that embodies the car’s dominating presence. The electric front motor works in harmony with the LT2 engine to create an invigorating sound

Enhanced roster of driver assistance technologies (shared with all 2024 Corvette models), including Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning3, Forward Collision Alert and Automatic Emergency Braking.

Four aluminum wheel finishes

Fourteen exterior color choices — including new for 2024 Riptide Blue, Seawolf Gray and Cacti

An E-Ray-exclusive body-length stripe package in Electric Blue

Standard carbon flash badging

Available black exhaust tips and bright badging

Available carbon fiber ground effects

Optional carbon fiber wheels in carbon flash, visible carbon fiber finish or visible carbon fiber with a red stripe

The E-Ray offers seven interior colors, including an all-new Artemis Dipped interior with deep green tones, debuting on the E-Ray, but available on all 2024 Corvettes.



The 2024 Corvette E-Ray goes on sale in late 2023 and is being produced at Corvette’s traditional home in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

