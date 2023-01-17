An Electrified and All-Wheel Drive Corvette Appears for Corvette's 70th Birthday

70 years ago today, the first Corvette debuted at Motorama in New York City, so for the 70th birthday of the Corvette, Chevy unveiled the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, an all-wheel drive hybrid capable of 0-60 in just 2.5 seconds.
The E-Ray is billed as an all-season Corvette, so naturally, it is available in a removable roof coupe or hardtop convertible configuration. The eAWD is two separate power trains in one car, naturally aspirated V8 in the rear and electric driving the front, a first for the sports car segment. The small block V-8 produces 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque for the rear wheels, while the electric motor up front contributes an additional 160 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque. When called for, the combined powertrains produce 655 horsepower, making the E-Ray the fastest production Corvette ever made, clocking through the quarter-mile at 10.5 seconds. Power is stored in a small 1.9 kWh battery pack sandwiched between the seats. (For reference, the original 1997 Prius had a 1.78 kWh battery.)
The two power systems are entirely independent. All battery charging comes from the regenerative energy from coasting and braking during normal driving.
In making the Corvette a hybrid, Chevy has leaned heavily more on the performance improvement side of the spectrum over fuel economy. The Corvette can maintain electric driving up to 45 mph when placed in “Stealth Mode”, though the range for that only 5 miles. Additionally, the car can lean on the electric motors to keep the active-fuel-management V8 in 4-cylinder mode for more extended periods.
There are six available driver modes, Tour, Sport, Track, Weather, My Mode, and Z-Mode. Additionally, there is a Charge+ feature to tell the car to focus on recharging the battery.
Coming in with a base MSRP of $104,295, the E-Ray gains some additional features above and beyond the eAWD hybrid system. These features include:
- New lightweight lithium-ion 12-volt battery that supports the LT2 V-8 engine’s stop/start functionality
- Standard Brembo Carbon Ceramic brake system for optimal braking performance
- Standard Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 with three distinct suspension settings
- Staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport all-season tires. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires2 are available with an optional performance package
- Low, wide stance with crafted body styling that is 3.6 inches wider overall than Stingray
- Visceral sound experience that embodies the car’s dominating presence. The electric front motor works in harmony with the LT2 engine to create an invigorating sound
- Enhanced roster of driver assistance technologies (shared with all 2024 Corvette models), including Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning3, Forward Collision Alert and Automatic Emergency Braking.
- Four aluminum wheel finishes
- Fourteen exterior color choices — including new for 2024 Riptide Blue, Seawolf Gray and Cacti
- An E-Ray-exclusive body-length stripe package in Electric Blue
- Standard carbon flash badging
- Available black exhaust tips and bright badging
- Available carbon fiber ground effects
- Optional carbon fiber wheels in carbon flash, visible carbon fiber finish or visible carbon fiber with a red stripe
The E-Ray offers seven interior colors, including an all-new Artemis Dipped interior with deep green tones, debuting on the E-Ray, but available on all 2024 Corvettes.
The 2024 Corvette E-Ray goes on sale in late 2023 and is being produced at Corvette’s traditional home in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
PERFORMANCE
|
0-60 mph:
|
2.5 seconds (approx.)
|
Quarter-mile:
|
10.5 @ 130 mph (209 km/h) (approx.)
|
Max Lateral G Force:
|
1.1g
ENGINE
|
Type:
|
LT2 6.2L V-8 VVT with direct injection and Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation) and Stop/Start
|
Bore & stroke (in. / mm):
|
4.06 x 3.62 / 103.25 x 92
|
Block Material:
|
A319-T7 cast aluminum with cast-in iron cylinder liners and nodular main bearing caps
|
Oiling System:
|
Dry sump-type (7.5-qt. capacity); includes oil-spray piston cooling
|
Oil Type:
|
Dexos 2 0W40 synthetic
|
Cylinder Head Material:
|
319-T7 cast aluminum
|
Combustion Chamber Volume:
|
59cc
|
Compression Ratio:
|
11.5:1
|
Valvetrain:
|
Overhead valve, two valves per cylinder; dual-equal variable valve timing
|
Valve Size (in. / mm):
|
2.13 / 54 hollow (intake) & 1.59 / 40.4 sodium filled (exhaust)
|
Fuel Delivery:
|
Direct injection with Active Fuel Management: Max pressure: 2,900 psi (20 Mpa / 200 bar)
|
Firing Order:
|
1-8-7-2-6-5-4-3 (all cylinders); 1-7-6-4 (with deactivation)
|
Throttle Body:
|
87mm single bore (electronic)
|
ECU:
|
GM E99 (32-bit processing)
|
Horsepower (hp / kW):
|
495 / 369 @ 6450 rpm
|
Torque (lb.-ft. / Nm):
|
470 / 637 @ 5150 rpm
TRANSMISSION & AXLE
|
Type:
|
MLH 8-speed dual clutch (DCT)
ELECTRIFICATION SYSTEM
|
Type:
|
Single motor and gearset
|
Motor:
|
Permanent magnetic drive motor
|
Power:
|
160 hp / 120 kW
|
Torque (lb.-ft. / Nm):
|
125 / 165 @ motor
|
Battery Type:
|
Lithium-ion
|
Energy:
|
1.9 kWh
|
Combined Power (with engine):
|
655 hp / 481 kW
CHASSIS & SUSPENSION
|
Front Suspension:
|
FE5 Short/long arm (SLA) double wishbone, forged aluminum upper and cast aluminum L-shape lower control arms; monotube shock absorbers; Magnetic Selective Ride Control 4.0. Adjustable front lift with memory is available
|
Rear Suspension:
|
FE5 Short/long arm (SLA) double wishbone, forged aluminum upper and cast aluminum L-shape lower control arms; direct-acting stabilizer bar; monotube shock absorbers; Magnetic Selective Ride Control 4.0
|
Steering Type:
|
Variable-ratio rack-and-pinion with electric power assist; includes Active Steer Stops with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0
|
Steering ratio:
|
15.7:1
|
Turning Circle (ft. / m):
|
36.4 / 11.1
|
Brake Type:
|
Front and rear eBoost-assisted carbon ceramic discs with Brembo six-piston/monobloc front calipers and four-piston/monobloc rear calipers
|
Brake Rotor Size (in. / mm):
|
Front: 15.7 x 1.5 / 398 x 38
Rear: 15.4 x 1.3 / 391 x 34
|
Wheel Size:
|
Front: 20-inch x 10-inch (w/5 x 120mm bolt pattern)
Rear: 21-inch x 13-inch (w/5 x 120mm bolt pattern)
|
Tire Size:
|
Front: 275/30ZR20
Rear: 345/25ZR21
EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS
|
Wheelbase (in. / mm):
|
107.2 / 2722
|
Overall Length (in. / mm):
|
184.6 / 4699
|
Overall Width (in. / mm):
|
79.7 / 2025
|
Overall Height (in. / mm):
|
48.6 / 1235
|
Track (in. / mm):
|
Front: 66.3 / 1685
Rear: 66.1 / 1678
INTERIOR DIMENSIONS
|
Headroom (in. / mm):
|
37.9 / 962
|
Legroom (in. / mm):
|
42.8 / 1087
|
Shoulder Room (in. / mm):
|
54.4 / 1382
|
Hip Room (in. / mm):
|
52 / 1321
WEIGHTS & CAPACITIES
|
Dry Weight (lb. / kg):
|
3774 / 1712 (coupe)
3856 / 1749 (convertible)
|
Cargo Volume (cu. ft. / L):
|
12.5 / 355
FUEL TANK CAPACITY (approx.)
|
18.5 gal. / 70 liters
