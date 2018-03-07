Chevrolet Silverado Adds Medium Duty To The Family

Chevrolet had a range of medium-duty trucks (class 4, 5, and 6) known as TopKick up until a decade ago. But today at NTEA The Work Truck Show, Chevrolet is coming back to the segment with a familiar name - Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD.

The overall shape is similar to the Silverado HD, but the medium-duty trucks get a large grille and broad fenders. The models will only be built as chassis cabs with the choice of a regular or crew cab.

Under the hood is a 6.6L Duramax turbodiesel V8 paired with an Allison transmission. Power figures stand at 350 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. Before anyone asks, this is slightly different than the Duramax found in the Silverado 2500 and 3500HDs. This is due to the engine being tuned more for heavy grunt work such as delivering lumber or steel. Medium-duty trucks also have more stringent emission regulations. Chevrolet will be offering two and four-wheel drive.

Chevrolet highlighted a few items that are said to make the Silverado medium duty a bit easier to live with. The front wheels can be turned to an angle of 50 degrees to not only allow for better maneuverability, but allows for easier access to the engine when servicing. The doors are inset and come tripled seal to cut down on noise and vibration. An optional rear air suspension to help smooth out the ride. Various tech features such as Bluetooth, 4G LTE with wi-fi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatability; and wireless phone charging will be available.

Order guides for the new Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD will come out this spring, with pricing to follow in the summer. As for production, that will kick off sometime late this year.

Source: Chevrolet

