    Chevrolet Silverado Adds Medium Duty To The Family

    For those who want something bigger than your standard Silverado

    Chevrolet had a range of medium-duty trucks (class 4, 5, and 6) known as TopKick up until a decade ago. But today at NTEA The Work Truck Show, Chevrolet is coming back to the segment with a familiar name - Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD.

    The overall shape is similar to the Silverado HD, but the medium-duty trucks get a large grille and broad fenders. The models will only be built as chassis cabs with the choice of a regular or crew cab.

    Under the hood is a 6.6L Duramax turbodiesel V8 paired with an Allison transmission. Power figures stand at 350 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. Before anyone asks, this is slightly different than the Duramax found in the Silverado 2500 and 3500HDs. This is due to the engine being tuned more for heavy grunt work such as delivering lumber or steel. Medium-duty trucks also have more stringent emission regulations. Chevrolet will be offering two and four-wheel drive.

    Chevrolet highlighted a few items that are said to make the Silverado medium duty a bit easier to live with. The front wheels can be turned to an angle of 50 degrees to not only allow for better maneuverability, but allows for easier access to the engine when servicing. The doors are inset and come tripled seal to cut down on noise and vibration. An optional rear air suspension to help smooth out the ride. Various tech features such as Bluetooth, 4G LTE with wi-fi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatability; and wireless phone charging will be available.

    Order guides for the new Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD will come out this spring, with pricing to follow in the summer. As for production, that will kick off sometime late this year.

    Source: Chevrolet
    Press Release is on Page 2

    CHEVROLET UNVEILS THE 2019 SILVERADO 4500HD, 5500HD AND 6500HD AT NTEA THE WORK TRUCK SHOW

    • All-New Silverado conventional cabs will be the most customer-focused medium-duty trucks of any major competitor
    • Easy to upfit: Clean, one-piece straight frame rails, seven Cab-to-Axle options
    • Easy to drive: Excellent maneuverability, factory air suspension
    • Easy to service: Lightweight clamshell hood allows "walk up" access to engine

    INDIANAPOLIS —Chevrolet revealed its first-ever Silverado Class 4, 5 and 6 chassis cab trucks today at NTEA The Work Truck Show – three supremely capable conventional cab models will be the most customer-focused trucks of any major competitor.

    “Chevy’s designers and engineers were obsessed with making this Silverado the most customer-focused medium duty truck of any major competitor,” said Ed Peper, U.S. vice president, GM Fleet. “By customer-focused, I mean work-ready trucks that are easy to upfit, easy to drive, easy to service and easy to own.”

    The Trucks Dealers, Customers and Upfitters Asked For

    The input of fleet managers, truck drivers, upfitters, technicians and Chevrolet dealers drove the development of the new Silverados.

    “It’s not just numbers on a spec sheet that make us different and better,” said John Schwegman, director of Commercial Product and Medium Duty at GM Fleet. “These new Silverados are designed to solve the most common upfit and ownership challenges fleets have with many of today’s medium duty trucks.”

    Challenge

    The Silverado Solution
    • Cost and complexity of upfits: Frames that rust; rivets, brackets and fluid lines that interfere with body mounting.
    • A factory-painted frame with one-piece frame rails, smooth, unobstructed top sections, and through-the-frame fuel fill lines.
    • Frame compromises: Frame rails that are too short behind the rear axle to accommodate longer cargo boxes without extensions and reinforcements. 
    • Seven Cab-to-Axle (CA) options ranging from 60 to 162-inches, along with five unique axle-to-back-of-frame (AF) lengths sized in 8-inch increments.
    • Service obstacles: Hood designs that force technicians to use ladders or remove vehicle components to access under-hood components for maintenance and repair.
    • A lightweight, front-hinged “clamshell” hood that, combined with a 50-degree wheel cut, allows easy “walk up” access to under-hood components.
    • Difficult to drive: Poor downward perspective for the driver, along with poor low-speed maneuverability due to narrow wheel cuts, and wide turning radiuses.
    • A precisely crafted and contoured hood optimizes the driver’s perspective of the road. Maneuverability is excellent thanks to up to 50-degree wheel cuts.
    • Noise, Vibration and Harshness: The need to retrofit aftermarket air suspensions to improve ride; loud, uncomfortable cabins.
    • An available, factory-installed rear air suspension, not on Ford and Ram; triple-sealed, inset doors to help reduce wind and road noise; huck bolts used throughout the frame for superior clamping force.
    • DEF tank placement: Poorly-placed and marked diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) tanks that can lead to refueling errors.
    • The DEF tank is conveniently located on the passenger side of the truck – the opposite side of the fuel fill.

    Proven Power

    The Silverado will be available in 2WD and 4WD and will be powered by a 6.6-liter Duramax diesel engine with 350 horsepower and 700 lb.-ft. of torque and Allison transmissions with a Power Take Off (PTO) option.

    “When you consider all of the flexibility, capability and durability we have engineered into the Silverado, along with the proven power of Allison transmissions and the Duramax diesel engine, we have a medium duty truck line that will appeal to both Chevrolet loyalists and competitive owners alike,” said Schwegman.

    The Most Connected Medium Duty Truck

    The Silverado will also be the most connected commercial truck available, thanks to options that include OnStar and Commercial Link, a built-in 4GLTE Wi-Fi hotspot (paid data plan required), wireless cellphone charging, Bluetooth and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Production and Ordering

    Production of the new Silverado begins in late 2018. Order guides will be available this spring and pricing will be announced this summer. More than 400 commercially-focused Chevrolet dealers are expected to carry the new Silverado line.


    User Feedback


    ccap41

    Why would they use a detuned, less clean, version of an engine they already have? Wouldn't the extra power benefit these trucks way more than Average Dave hauling himself and his wife around in an empty-bed 3500HD? 

    dfelt
    4 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Why would they use a detuned, less clean, version of an engine they already have? 

    Extra power is always nice, but I think you miss read the story Bill wrote. There is emission requirements for the medium duty class and the full Duramax Power clearly in a Medium Duty format would exceed those emissions. As such a detuned version. This also leave 3rd party open to offering performance upgrades and also the ability to just reflash the chip to the higher value after being sold by the owner.

