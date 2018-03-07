Chevrolet Silverado Adds Medium Duty To The Family

Chevrolet had a range of medium-duty trucks (class 4, 5, and 6) known as TopKick up until a decade ago. But today at NTEA The Work Truck Show, Chevrolet is coming back to the segment with a familiar name - Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD.
The overall shape is similar to the Silverado HD, but the medium-duty trucks get a large grille and broad fenders. The models will only be built as chassis cabs with the choice of a regular or crew cab.
Under the hood is a 6.6L Duramax turbodiesel V8 paired with an Allison transmission. Power figures stand at 350 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. Before anyone asks, this is slightly different than the Duramax found in the Silverado 2500 and 3500HDs. This is due to the engine being tuned more for heavy grunt work such as delivering lumber or steel. Medium-duty trucks also have more stringent emission regulations. Chevrolet will be offering two and four-wheel drive.
Chevrolet highlighted a few items that are said to make the Silverado medium duty a bit easier to live with. The front wheels can be turned to an angle of 50 degrees to not only allow for better maneuverability, but allows for easier access to the engine when servicing. The doors are inset and come tripled seal to cut down on noise and vibration. An optional rear air suspension to help smooth out the ride. Various tech features such as Bluetooth, 4G LTE with wi-fi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatability; and wireless phone charging will be available.
Order guides for the new Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD will come out this spring, with pricing to follow in the summer. As for production, that will kick off sometime late this year.
Source: Chevrolet
CHEVROLET UNVEILS THE 2019 SILVERADO 4500HD, 5500HD AND 6500HD AT NTEA THE WORK TRUCK SHOW
- All-New Silverado conventional cabs will be the most customer-focused medium-duty trucks of any major competitor
- Easy to upfit: Clean, one-piece straight frame rails, seven Cab-to-Axle options
- Easy to drive: Excellent maneuverability, factory air suspension
- Easy to service: Lightweight clamshell hood allows "walk up" access to engine
INDIANAPOLIS —Chevrolet revealed its first-ever Silverado Class 4, 5 and 6 chassis cab trucks today at NTEA The Work Truck Show – three supremely capable conventional cab models will be the most customer-focused trucks of any major competitor.
“Chevy’s designers and engineers were obsessed with making this Silverado the most customer-focused medium duty truck of any major competitor,” said Ed Peper, U.S. vice president, GM Fleet. “By customer-focused, I mean work-ready trucks that are easy to upfit, easy to drive, easy to service and easy to own.”
The Trucks Dealers, Customers and Upfitters Asked For
The input of fleet managers, truck drivers, upfitters, technicians and Chevrolet dealers drove the development of the new Silverados.
“It’s not just numbers on a spec sheet that make us different and better,” said John Schwegman, director of Commercial Product and Medium Duty at GM Fleet. “These new Silverados are designed to solve the most common upfit and ownership challenges fleets have with many of today’s medium duty trucks.”
Proven Power
The Silverado will be available in 2WD and 4WD and will be powered by a 6.6-liter Duramax diesel engine with 350 horsepower and 700 lb.-ft. of torque and Allison transmissions with a Power Take Off (PTO) option.
“When you consider all of the flexibility, capability and durability we have engineered into the Silverado, along with the proven power of Allison transmissions and the Duramax diesel engine, we have a medium duty truck line that will appeal to both Chevrolet loyalists and competitive owners alike,” said Schwegman.
The Most Connected Medium Duty Truck
The Silverado will also be the most connected commercial truck available, thanks to options that include OnStar and Commercial Link, a built-in 4GLTE Wi-Fi hotspot (paid data plan required), wireless cellphone charging, Bluetooth and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Production and Ordering
Production of the new Silverado begins in late 2018. Order guides will be available this spring and pricing will be announced this summer. More than 400 commercially-focused Chevrolet dealers are expected to carry the new Silverado line.
