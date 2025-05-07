Chevy Updates the Corvette Interior for 2026

What matters is on the inside, right? Luckily, the Corvette already sports a sexy exterior, but for 2026, Chevrolet updated the interior to address some of the common complaints in the latest iteration of their legendary sports car.

The biggest news is that the wall of buttons between the driver and passenger has been moved to a more conventional location under the screen, though not all buttons make the jump. Some functions such as heated/cooled seats are now controlled from the central touch screen. And screens they are aplenty! The updated infotainment screen increases in size to 12.7-inches diagonal, a larger 14-inch diagonal driver information cluster, and a new 6.6-inch diagonal auxiliary display to the left of the steering wheel. The drive mode selector has been relocated in line with the gear selector which opens up spaces for a new wireless phone charging pad, complete with a cover to keep the phone in place.

The new left-side auxiliary screen display gives dedicated access to trip information or performance management. All three screens features sharper and more vivid graphics. The animations have been made smoother and cleaner. Drivers can select their preferred layout or allow the system to adjust automatically based on drive mode. The Performance Data Recorder's user interface has been completely redesigned to take advantage of the new, larger screens.

For 2026, four new colors are available on all models:

Sky Cool and Medium Ash Gray with Habanero accents: Monochrome cool grays with unexpected pops of bright Habanero

Santorini Blue: Vivid shade of blue that is both vibrant and electric

Very Dark Atmosphere: Rich chocolate brown paired with Jet Black and Natural Tan accents

Ultimate Suede: Jet Black suede interior customizable through Adrenaline Red, Santorini Blue, and Competition Yellow accent stitch colors and matching seatbelts

Customers can even spec a mixed seating option in Asymmetrical Adrenaline Red, with a racing-inspired Adrenaline Red Competition driver’s seat and a Jet Black GT2 passenger seat. The Ultimate Suede interior brings sueded microfiber to nearly all interior surfaces.

Other new changes include: