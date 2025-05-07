Jump to content
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Chevy Updates the Corvette Interior for 2026

      The Wall-Of-Buttons in the Corvette is GONE!

    What matters is on the inside, right?  Luckily, the Corvette already sports a sexy exterior, but for 2026, Chevrolet updated the interior to address some of the common complaints in the latest iteration of their legendary sports car.

    2024 verse 2026 Corvette Interior ComparisonThe biggest news is that the wall of buttons between the driver and passenger has been moved to a more conventional location under the screen, though not all buttons make the jump.  Some functions such as heated/cooled seats are now controlled from the central touch screen. And screens they are aplenty! The updated infotainment screen increases in size to 12.7-inches diagonal, a larger 14-inch diagonal driver information cluster, and a new 6.6-inch diagonal auxiliary display to the left of the steering wheel.  The drive mode selector has been relocated in line with the gear selector which opens up spaces for a new wireless phone charging pad, complete with a cover to keep the phone in place. 

    The new left-side auxiliary screen display gives dedicated access to trip information or performance management. All three screens features sharper and more vivid graphics. The animations have been made smoother and cleaner. Drivers can select their preferred layout or allow the system to adjust automatically based on drive mode. The Performance Data Recorder's user interface has been completely redesigned to take advantage of the new, larger screens.

    For 2026, four new colors are available on all models:

    • Sky Cool and Medium Ash Gray with Habanero accents: Monochrome cool grays with unexpected pops of bright Habanero
    • Santorini Blue: Vivid shade of blue that is both vibrant and electric
    • Very Dark Atmosphere: Rich chocolate brown paired with Jet Black and Natural Tan accents
    • Ultimate Suede: Jet Black suede interior customizable through Adrenaline Red, Santorini Blue, and Competition Yellow accent stitch colors and matching seatbelts

    Asymmetrical Adrenaline Red interior on 2026 Chevrolet Corvette StingrayCustomers can even spec a mixed seating option in Asymmetrical Adrenaline Red, with a racing-inspired Adrenaline Red Competition driver’s seat and a Jet Black GT2 passenger seat. The Ultimate Suede interior brings sueded microfiber to nearly all interior surfaces.

    Other new changes include:

    • A new, available electrochromic roof, which allows customers to change the tint level of their targa roof glass at the press of a button – selecting between full, medium, and low tint options.
    • The button to activate Charge+, which enables E-Ray drivers to replenish battery life more quickly or sustain battery charge for a track session, has been relocated to the steering wheel. Located just below the Z Mode button, Charge+ now has a more prominent location for ease of use.
    • Two new exterior color options are available for all models: Roswell Green Metallic and Blade Silver Metallic.

     

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    G. David Felt

    Honestly that is a great update on the interior, much better.

    I am actually shocked, or GM is waking up to the reality that AA / AP is a much-required supported feature for customers. This has both, that is great.

