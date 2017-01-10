  • Sign in to follow this  
    2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Teased, 200+ Pounds Lighter Than Hellcat

    By William Maley

      • What's scarier than a hellcat? A demon.

    A week ago, Dodge dropped a teaser announcing the return of the Demon nameplate. It will appear on the Challenger SRT and become the "new ultimate performance halo" vehicle of the lineup. Yes, there will be a model that usurps the SRT Hellcat. Dodge for its part has released two teaser videos about the Demon. The most recent video reveals that the Demon will be 200 pounds lighter than the Hellcat. It is suggested in the video that various components in the suspension, steering, and interior have been swapped for lighter parts.

    Dodge will be revealing the Challenger SRT Demon at the New York Auto Show in April.

    Source: Dodge 
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Dodge Resurrects the Demon

    • Challenger SRT Demon Begins Next Chapter of the High-performance Muscle Car
    • Dodge’s new ultimate performance halo – the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon – to be unveiled during New York International Auto Show week
    • Dodge to debut "Cage," the first in a series of pre-reveal teaser videos giving fans and followers insight into Demon’s engineering prowess
    • Fans can check out www.ifyouknowyouknow.com website for weekly updates, to download sharable content and for a countdown to the New York reveal
    • Use hashtag #DodgeDemon to be a part of the next chapter in the Dodge performance story
    • Demon name first introduced to the Dodge lineup in 1971

    January 12, 2017 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Dodge shocked the performance world when it launched the most powerful and fastest muscle cars in the world – the Challenger SRT Hellcat and Charger SRT Hellcat. Now, two years later, Dodge is raising the bar again with the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

    “Most cars attempt to be everything to everybody. Then there are the rare few that revel in a single objective, rendering them totally irresistible to a subculture," said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. "The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is conceived, designed and engineered for a subculture of enthusiasts who know that a tenth is a car and a half second is your reputation."
     
    Leading up to the New York reveal, Dodge is launching its first-ever pre-debut video teaser campaign, including a new website www.ifyouknowyouknow.com, where fans and followers can get weekly updates, download sharable content and gain insight into the SRT Demon’s engineering prowess.

    In the first video, “Cage,” which debuts today, the ferocious animated Hellcat is back. Refusing to be caged, the beast transforms, thus beginning a new chapter in the Dodge brand’s performance legacy.  

    Fans are encouraged to watch the 90-second “Cage” video multiple times at www.ifyouknowyouknow.com for clues to follow the story of what’s next from Dodge and SRT.

    In the coming weeks, Dodge will bring fans and followers in on more details by slowly peeling away layer upon layer of the new Challenger SRT Demon via video shorts that highlight the engineering prowess that has gone into its development.  

    All videos in the series will be featured at www.ifyouknowyouknow.com. A countdown clock tells viewers when the next installment will be uncaged. The final chapter arrives when the SRT Demon is revealed in New York City, prior to the New York International Auto Show.

    Dodge will promote the teaser campaign on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media pages, directing fans to www.ifyouknowyouknow.com and encouraging them to use the hashtag #DodgeDemon.

  Similar Content

